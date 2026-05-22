Uttarakhand STF Busts Multi-State Fake Medicine Racket, Two Arrested

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang allegedly involved in selling and distributing fake medicines, officials said on Friday, adding that two people have been arrested.

Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Uttarakhand STF, said that police have launched an investigation into the racket operating in multiple states. The operation has been carried out following the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Investigation Reveals Multi-State Network

"The Chief Minister has directed that a curb be put on fake medicines, for which the STF has been deployed. Teams have been formed, and it was observed that medicines were being sent in large quantities from various states through courier services. Contact was also made with the companies whose medicines were being sold on online platforms, and investigations were conducted..."

"A case has been registered at the cyber police station. So far, from the inputs received, such a network has been found in 5 states. The accused in Uttarakhand has stated that such medicines were manufactured by him in Kotdwar and Bhagwanpur. Further action is ongoing... Two people have been arrested in the case..."

Other Recent Crackdowns by Uttarakhand STF

In April, the Uttarakhand STF arrested two members of a gang accused of defrauding people across India using the pretext of "digital arrest", officials said.

In February, the Uttarakhand STF busted a gang involved in facilitating cheating in the SSC Multi-Tasking (Group-C) Class 4 examination using advanced technology at the Mahadev Digital Centre in MKP College, Dehradun, according to officials.

The crackdown comes under the stringent anti-cheating law enacted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in September 2025. (ANI)

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