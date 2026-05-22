PWL Wrestlers Gear Up To Represent India At U-17 & U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships In Da Nang

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) With focus on stars like Chandermohan, Sachin Mor, Neha, and Kajal, the Pro Wrestling League's (PWL) growing influence on India's wrestling ecosystem will once again be reflected at the continental stage when India takes part in the U-17 & U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships beginning in Da Nang, Vietnam, from May 23 to 31.

Though multiple athletes from PWL 2026 are part of the Indian contingent, attention will be on the four wrestlers who featured prominently in PWL 2026, underlining the league's emergence as a key platform in nurturing, developing, and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of wrestling talent.

In the U-23 men's freestyle category, reigning U-23 Asian champion Chandermohan of Punjab Royals will compete in the 79kg division, while Haryana Thunders' Sachin Mor - part of the franchise's title-winning campaign in PWL 2026 - will represent India in the 86kg category.

The U-23 women's contingent will also feature strong PWL representation through Haryana Thunders wrestlers Neha (59kg) and Kajal (76kg), both of whom were integral members of the franchise's triumphant PWL 2026 campaign.

Neha heads into the championships with a significant international pedigree, having previously secured a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships while also winning gold at the U17 Asian Championships. Kajal, meanwhile, has rapidly established herself as one of India's brightest wrestling prospects, arriving in Da Nang as a reigning U20 World Champion, U17 World Champion, and U20 Asian Champion.

The presence of these wrestlers in India's squad further reinforces the growing role PWL continues to play in strengthening the country's wrestling structure beyond the confines of a franchise league competition.

One of the defining aspects of PWL has been its ability to provide young and emerging Indian wrestlers with the opportunity to share the mat, training environments, and dressing rooms with some of the biggest stars in world wrestling. That exposure to elite international standards, high-pressure match situations, and professional sporting structures has proven invaluable in building experience, confidence, and tactical maturity among India's rising wrestlers.

Since its return, PWL has consistently positioned itself as an athlete-first ecosystem focused on bridging grassroots Indian wrestling with the global stage. Through sustained competitive exposure and interaction with world-class talent, the league has aimed to create pathways for young Indian wrestlers to prepare themselves for success at the Asian, World, and Olympic levels.

PWL CEO and Promoter Akhil Gupta has previously reiterated the league's long-term vision of contributing meaningfully to the growth of Indian wrestling by building a sustainable professional ecosystem capable of supporting and elevating emerging talent.

The selection of multiple PWL wrestlers for the U-17 & U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships once again highlights the league's increasing contribution towards identifying, nurturing, and showcasing India's future wrestling stars on the international stage.

The championships in Da Nang will feature some of Asia's top emerging wrestlers, with India aiming for a strong showing across categories over the coming days.