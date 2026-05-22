List Of Events And Activities Happening In Doha This Eid Al Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha: As households begin preparing for Eid Al Adha, Qatar Calendar has announced a wide range of events and activities taking place across Doha during the festive holiday.

The lineup includes sneaker conventions, theatrical performances, concerts, family-friendly entertainment, and sporty outdoor activities, offering citizens and residents plenty of ways to celebrate with family and friends. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the ever-popular fireworks displays will light up the skies over Katara Cultural Village from May 27 to 29.

According to forecasts by Qatar Calendar House, Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Below are some of the key events happening across Doha during the holiday season. Happy browsing!

Sneaker Con

May 29 to 31, 2026; 4pm to 12am

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center

Registration:

Join the vibrant celebration of sneaker culture at Sneaker Con, which is expected to attract collectors, enthusiasts, and global brands in an event highlighting streetwear, fashion, and urban lifestyle. The free-to-attend event will feature entertainment including DJs, graffiti artists, live performances, and interactive activities for both adults and children.

Fontana Circus

April 30 to May 31, 2026

Circus Tent, Hyatt Plaza Mall

Tickets:

Fontana Circus enters its final stretch of performances in Qatar during Eid Al Adha as the spectacular water-themed production wraps up nearly a month of dazzling entertainment for audiences in Doha.



Eid Al Adha Family Festival at 974 Beach

May 28 to 29, 2026; 4pm to 8pm

974 Beach

Fee: All activities and shows are free but beach entry fees apply

The Eid Al Adha Family Festival at 974 Beach is among the major celebrations of the season, featuring a variety of free entertainment activities and live performances for both children and adults. The festival programme will include puppet shows, magic acts, circus performances, and an Angry Birds-themed show.



QPO Presents Mozart and Bartók

May 23, 2026; 7:30pm

Opera House at Katara Cultural Village

Tickets:

Bask in the bold rhythms and vivid sounds of the orchestra in this performance led by Austin Chanu alongside Concertmaster Joo Young Oh for a memorable evening of classical music ahead of Eid Al Adha. The programme is set to begin with Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet: Fantasy Overture, followed by Mozart's Flute Concerto and Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra.



Jamal Jamal

May 27 to 29, 2026; 5pm to 6pm and 7pm to 8pm

Qatar National Convention Center

Tickets:

The upcoming show Jamal Jamal will feature a fun-filled, family-friendly theatrical performance that combines comedy and entertainment with meaningful social messages on stage.



Wagef! Mina Nader Live in Doha

May 23, 2026; 8pm

Abdulaziz Nasser Theatre, Souq Waqif

Tickets: Tickets are currently sold out for this show:

Get ready for a night of sharp wit and nonstop laughter as Mina Nader takes the stage at Abdulaziz Nasser Theatre. Known for his relatable humour and charismatic storytelling, Mina brings a fresh and hilarious perspective to everyday life.



Sugar Daddy

May 28 to June 6, 2026

Abdulaziz Nasser Theatre, Souq Waqif

Tickets:

The hit Kuwaiti comedy play Sugar Daddy will be staged in Doha during the Eid Al Adha season, starring Hassan Al-Ballam and Ahmed Al-Ounan. Through comedy, the play explores contemporary relationships shaped by material expectations and personal interests.



Lucky Ali

May 29, 2026; 7pm onwards

Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC

Tickets:

Legendary Indian singer Lucky Ali is set to perform timeless hits including O Sanam, Safarnama, and Ek Pal Ka Jeena during the Eid Al Adha season in Doha for an evening filled with nostalgia and captivating live music.

Eid Al Adha Activations at The Pearl and Gewan

May 26 to 30, 2026

Gewan Island (Crystal Walk) – The Pearl Island (Porto Arabia)

A variety of festive activations and entertainment experiences will take place at Gewan Island and The Pearl, offering vibrant gathering spaces for families and friends looking to celebrate Eid Al Adha.



One Run For All

May 24, 2026; 5pm onwards

Lusail International Circuit

Registration:

Get active ahead of the Eid festivities with the third edition of the One Run For All event at Lusail International Circuit.



Torba Market on the Bridge

May 28 to 30, 2026; 5pm to 9pm

Qanat Quartier, The Pearl Island

Torba Market returns this weekend with a new venue at The Pearl. Visitors can enjoy fresh produce, artisanal products, and healthy meals in a cozy sunset setting surrounded by the colourful architecture of Qanat Quartier.



Haroon Mirza: Everything Was, Is and Always Will Be

Until May 31, 2026

Fire Station, Gallery 3 and the Tower

Haroon Mirza's exhibition at the Fire Station will conclude during Eid as the artist's first institutional solo presentation in the GCC comes to an end. The multidisciplinary exhibition transforms energetic currents into immersive audiovisual experiences and interactive installations.



The Greatest Show

May 29 to June 1, 2026; 3:30pm, 6:30pm, and 8:30pm

Doha Quest, Doha Oasis

The Greatest Show is coming to Doha Quest during Eid Al Adha with spectacular performances and festive celebrations lined up for families. The production will feature live acts designed to bring excitement and wonder to visitors throughout the holiday season.



The Fluffy Fantasia Show

May 21 to 30, 2026

Mall of Qatar

The Fluffy Fantasia Show will continue throughout Eid as it transforms Mall of Qatar's Oasis stage into a colourful spectacle of acrobatics, dance, and illusion for visitors of all ages.



SFA Eid Run

May 28, 2026; 5:30pm to 7pm

Mina Park, behind the terminal – Old Doha Port

The SFA Eid Run is a family-friendly race event taking place at Old Doha Port. Adults, juniors, and children are all welcome to participate in an active evening by the waterfront during the Eid holiday.