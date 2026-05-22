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Go Coach Charters Completes 5,000 Group Trips With A 100% Safety Record In Alberta
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Edmonton, AB, May, 2026 - Since first hitting the road in 2013, Go Coach Charters has now completed 5,000 group trips across Alberta, and every single one of them has been completed safely. From school field trips and wedding parties to corporate events, sports tournaments, and community outings, the milestone reflects over a decade of consistent, reliable, and incident-free group transportation across the province.
5,000 trips is not just a number. It represents thousands of students, families, colleagues, teammates, and community members who trusted Go Coach Charters to get them where they needed to go. That trust has been the driving force behind every safety standard, every pre-trip inspection, and every hiring decision the company has made since day one.
Over the past 13 years, Go Coach Charters has covered routes across Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Lloydminster, and Calgary, serving groups of all sizes across the province. Those 5,000 trips span highways, city routes, mountain roads, and everything in between, and all these group trips were completed with the same commitment to safety regardless of the destination.
"I think about the families, the students, the teams, and the colleagues who rode with us over the years. 5,000 trips' worth of people who trusted us completely. Keeping that trust intact is what gets our team out of bed every morning, said the CEO of Go Coach Charters.
Alberta is not always an easy province to drive in. Long highways, unpredictable winters, and remote destinations are part of the reality. Go Coach Charters has operated across all of it, building a safety record that holds up not just in ideal conditions but in the real conditions that Alberta actually delivers.
Every driver on the Go Coach Charters team holds Alberta Transportation certification, defensive driving certification, and first aid training. Every bus is inspected thoroughly before departure. These are not policies that exist on paper. They are practices carried out on every one of the 5,000 trips completed to date.
About Go Coach Charters
Go Coach Charters is an Edmonton-based charter bus service that has been proudly serving Alberta since 2013. Known for its modern fleet, professionally trained drivers, and an unbroken safety record, the company serves schools, corporations, sports teams, wedding parties, and community groups across Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Lloydminster, and Calgary.
To book your next group trip or request a free quote, visit or call +1 780-238-3866.
5,000 trips is not just a number. It represents thousands of students, families, colleagues, teammates, and community members who trusted Go Coach Charters to get them where they needed to go. That trust has been the driving force behind every safety standard, every pre-trip inspection, and every hiring decision the company has made since day one.
Over the past 13 years, Go Coach Charters has covered routes across Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Lloydminster, and Calgary, serving groups of all sizes across the province. Those 5,000 trips span highways, city routes, mountain roads, and everything in between, and all these group trips were completed with the same commitment to safety regardless of the destination.
"I think about the families, the students, the teams, and the colleagues who rode with us over the years. 5,000 trips' worth of people who trusted us completely. Keeping that trust intact is what gets our team out of bed every morning, said the CEO of Go Coach Charters.
Alberta is not always an easy province to drive in. Long highways, unpredictable winters, and remote destinations are part of the reality. Go Coach Charters has operated across all of it, building a safety record that holds up not just in ideal conditions but in the real conditions that Alberta actually delivers.
Every driver on the Go Coach Charters team holds Alberta Transportation certification, defensive driving certification, and first aid training. Every bus is inspected thoroughly before departure. These are not policies that exist on paper. They are practices carried out on every one of the 5,000 trips completed to date.
About Go Coach Charters
Go Coach Charters is an Edmonton-based charter bus service that has been proudly serving Alberta since 2013. Known for its modern fleet, professionally trained drivers, and an unbroken safety record, the company serves schools, corporations, sports teams, wedding parties, and community groups across Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Lloydminster, and Calgary.
To book your next group trip or request a free quote, visit or call +1 780-238-3866.
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