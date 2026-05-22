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Leading Two-Wheeler Manufacturer In India Integrates E-Lock's Digital Signing Solution With Their SAP Application, For Document Signing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) E-Lock Technologies, a leading provider of digital signature and PKI solutions, announces the successful integration of its API-based digital signing solution with the SAP environment of one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturing company.
The implementation enables seamless, real-time digital signing of critical business documents directly from within the customer's SAP application. The solution is currently being used for digitally signing invoices, purchase orders (POs), and various operational documents generated through SAP, helping streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.
The automotive company was looking for a digital signing solution that could deliver a smooth user experience, quick integration with existing enterprise system, and minimal technical complexities. E-Lock's server-side signing solution met all these requirements with its robust API framework, scalable architecture, and seamless third-party application compatibility.
By integrating E-Lock's digital signing APIs with SAP, the manufacturer has been able to automate document signing processes in real time without disrupting existing workflows. The solution ensures secure, compliant, and efficient document execution while reducing manual intervention and turnaround time.
E-Lock's digital signing solutions are widely adopted across industries including automotive, banking, logistics, manufacturing, Healthcare and government sectors for secure document workflows, compliance, and process automation.
The deployment further strengthens E-Lock's position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises seeking secure and scalable digital signing solutions integrated with enterprise applications such as SAP.
About E-Lock Technologies
E-Lock Technologies is a pioneer in digital signature, PKI, and paperless automation solutions. With decades of expertise in secure digital transformation technologies, E-Lock provides enterprise-grade digital signing solutions that enable organizations to streamline workflows, enhance security, and achieve regulatory compliance.
For more information, visit:
The implementation enables seamless, real-time digital signing of critical business documents directly from within the customer's SAP application. The solution is currently being used for digitally signing invoices, purchase orders (POs), and various operational documents generated through SAP, helping streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.
The automotive company was looking for a digital signing solution that could deliver a smooth user experience, quick integration with existing enterprise system, and minimal technical complexities. E-Lock's server-side signing solution met all these requirements with its robust API framework, scalable architecture, and seamless third-party application compatibility.
By integrating E-Lock's digital signing APIs with SAP, the manufacturer has been able to automate document signing processes in real time without disrupting existing workflows. The solution ensures secure, compliant, and efficient document execution while reducing manual intervention and turnaround time.
E-Lock's digital signing solutions are widely adopted across industries including automotive, banking, logistics, manufacturing, Healthcare and government sectors for secure document workflows, compliance, and process automation.
The deployment further strengthens E-Lock's position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises seeking secure and scalable digital signing solutions integrated with enterprise applications such as SAP.
About E-Lock Technologies
E-Lock Technologies is a pioneer in digital signature, PKI, and paperless automation solutions. With decades of expertise in secure digital transformation technologies, E-Lock provides enterprise-grade digital signing solutions that enable organizations to streamline workflows, enhance security, and achieve regulatory compliance.
For more information, visit:
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