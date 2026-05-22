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70K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa

70K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa


2026-05-22 09:08:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra)-- Around 70,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, despite tightened Israeli occupation security measures around the holy site.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Jerusalem Governorate, tens of thousands of worshipers began arriving at the mosque compound early in the morning. Israeli forces deployed heavily around the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and throughout Jerusalem's Old City.

The Israeli forces prevented a number of worshipers and young men from entering the mosque to perform Friday prayer.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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