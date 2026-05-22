Crown Prince Meets With Germany Minister For Economic Cooperation, Development

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein, during a meeting with Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan in Berlin on Friday, expressed Jordan's appreciation for the strong partnership with Germany in the fields of economic and humanitarian development.

The Crown Prince emphasised Jordan's interest in increasing the exchange of expertise with Germany, in order to benefit from its advanced experience in vocational and technical training, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of Germany's participation in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to take place in Jordan at the end of this year.

The Crown Prince expressed appreciation for Germany's support to a number of national projects across various fields, foremost among which are the National Water Conveyance Project and advanced technical education.

His Royal Highness also commended Germany's humanitarian efforts and support for refugee affairs in the region, noting Jordan's readiness to continue cooperating with Germany in this regard, the statement said.

Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri attended the meeting.