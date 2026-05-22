EBRD Vice President Set To Visit Tajikistan For High-Level Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mark Bowman, Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Tajikistan from May 25 through 28, 2026, Trend reports via EBRD.

The high-level agenda includes extensive consultations with Tajikistan's senior leadership, including separate meetings with the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the National Bank, and the Ministers of Finance, Energy and Water Resources, as well as Industry and New Technologies.

A key focus of the four-day visit will be Bowman's participation in an international high-level conference aligned with the United Nations' 2018–2028 Water Action Decade, with an emphasis on sustainable resource management across the region.

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