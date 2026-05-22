Anar Guliyev: WUF13 Demonstrated Global Commitment To Sustainable Urban Future

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Anar Guliyev, coordinator of World Urban Forum 13, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said the forum demonstrated the truly global nature of the platform, bringing together tens of thousands of participants, world leaders and urban development experts in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the closing ceremony press conference of World Urban Forum 13, Guliyev said more than 53,500 participants joined the forum, including around 50,000 in person and over 3,000 online.

“WUF13 has demonstrated the truly global nature of this platform,” he stated.

According to him, more than 400 main events were organized during the forum, with around 400 speakers from 125 countries contributing to the discussions.

Guliyev described the leader statement segment, held for the first time in the history of the forum at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as one of the defining moments of WUF13.

“The participation of 27 heads of state and government, high-level guests and leaders of international organizations clearly demonstrated strong political commitment to advancing the global urban agenda and strengthening international cooperation in sustainable urban development,” he said.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, describing them as one of the world's most ambitious urban renewal programs.

“In our liberated territories, we are undertaking one of the most ambitious reconstruction efforts globally, rebuilding cities and villages based on principles of sustainability, smart planning and human dignity,” Guliyev noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan is building 12 cities and more than 300 villages from the ground up under the Great Return Program to ensure the safe return of former internally displaced persons.

Guliyev added that WUF13 would leave a lasting legacy through initiatives such as the Baku Urban Award, which will be organized jointly with UN-Habitat, as well as new operational standards for future World Urban Forums.

Moreover,“the theme of WUF13 placed housing at the center of the global urban agenda and reaffirmed that adequate, affordable, safe and resilient housing remains one of the defining challenges of our time,” he said.

According to Guliyev, discussions throughout the forum emphasized that housing is not only a basic human necessity, but also a foundation for dignity, resilience, social inclusion and sustainable economic growth.

“Throughout the forum, discussions highlighted that housing is not only a basic human necessity, but also a foundation for dignity, resilience, social inclusion, economic opportunity and sustainable urban growth,” he noted.

Guliyev stressed that solving the housing crisis requires effective multilateralism, stronger partnerships and coordinated international action.

“WUF13 also underscored that addressing the global housing crisis requires effective multilateralism, stronger partnerships, innovative financing and coordinated actions at all levels,” he stated.

He added that the forum would be remembered not only for its scale, but also for its inclusive participation and practical outcomes aimed at tackling urban and housing challenges worldwide.

“We hope the discussions, opportunities and proposed solutions will be translated into concrete actions and contribute to addressing housing and homelessness challenges affecting 3.5 billion people worldwide,” Guliyev said.

Referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he emphasized that housing should be guaranteed for everyone.

“As highlighted in Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, housing is a human right, and this right must be ensured for the benefit of all,” he added.