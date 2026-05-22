Director of Data and Analysis, University of Michigan

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Amanda Nothaft is a data analyst and policy researcher with over 25 years of experience working in government and academia. She leads the Data and Analysis team at Poverty Solutions where she focuses on measuring poverty and economic well-being, improving safety net programs, and making poverty data accessible for community members, service providers, and policy makers.

Before joining Poverty Solutions, Amanda worked on projects as diverse as helping to develop a methodology and carry out a scientific method to count street homeless in New York City, examining the pathway between losing temporary financial assistance and support services for low-income families with subsequent homelessness, conducting large data matches across city, state and federal agencies, examining the impact of changes to the WIC food packages for the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, and forecasting the size of people eligible for federal child nutrition programs. Nothaft loves to use her interdisciplinary background to find the best fit data and evaluation solution for the problem at hand.

Nothaft holds a PhD in sociology with a focus on demography from the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in public policy from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in economics, from the University of Michigan.

–present Director of Data and Analysis, University of Michigan

Experience