Jordyn Tovey, LMSW, is a licensed clinical social worker with integrative and psychodynamically informed training. She works in outpatient psychiatry at Michigan Medicine, conducting evaluations, providing therapy, and co-facilitating DBT skills groups. She participates in panels on ethical issues in social work and therapy for people with psychosis and is an active member of Dr. Hans Schroder's Beliefs About Depression Lab, with whom she has co-authored a peer-reviewed article.

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