(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Brompton Energy Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering May 22, 2026 8:45 AM EDT | Source: Brompton Funds Limited Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSX: ESP) (TSX: ESP.A) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that it has completed a treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares", respectively) for gross proceeds of approximately $34.5 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the existing symbols ESP (Class A Shares) and ESP.A (Preferred Shares). The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.95 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 15.1% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.25 per Preferred Share to yield 7.1%.(1) The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and included Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Ventum Financial Corp., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of dividend-paying (at the time of investment) global energy issuers with a market capitalization of at least $2 billion (at the time of investment) which may include companies operating in energy subsectors and related industries such as oil and gas exploration and production, equipment, services, pipelines, transportation, infrastructure, utilities, among others. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of the value of the portfolio, as measured at the time of investment, in equity securities of other global natural resource issuers which include companies that own, explore, mine, process or develop natural resource commodities or supply goods and services to those companies, including directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds, including exchange traded funds managed by Brompton Funds Limited, the manager of the Fund. About Brompton Funds For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email ... or visit our website at . (1) No distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if (i) the distributions payable on the Preferred Shares are in arrears, or (ii) in respect of cash distributions, after the payment of cash distributions by the Fund the net asset value ("NAV") per Unit would be less than $15.00.

(2) Annualized yield on offer price. See Performance table below.

Brompton Energy Split Corp.

Compound Annual NAV Returns to April 30, 2026 YTD 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr Class A Shares (TSX: ESP) 63.5% 108.0% 37.1% * 1.2% Preferred Shares (TSX: ESP.A) 2.4% 7.4% 8.0% 13.1% 7.1%



*The 5-year return for the Class A Share is not determinable, as the NAV per Class A Share on April 30, 2026 was $7.57 and the comparative NAV per Class A Share was zero.

Returns are for the periods ended April 30, 2026, and are unaudited. The table shows the past performance of the Fund. The performance information shown is based on NAV per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at NAV per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share in additional Class A Shares and Preferred Shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at . The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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Source: Brompton Funds Limited