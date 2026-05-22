Brompton Energy Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering
| Brompton Energy Split Corp.
Compound Annual NAV Returns to April 30, 2026
|YTD
|1-Yr
|3-Yr
|5-Yr
|10-Yr
|Class A Shares (TSX: ESP)
|63.5%
|108.0%
|37.1%
|*
|1.2%
|Preferred Shares (TSX: ESP.A)
|2.4%
|7.4%
|8.0%
|13.1%
|7.1%
*The 5-year return for the Class A Share is not determinable, as the NAV per Class A Share on April 30, 2026 was $7.57 and the comparative NAV per Class A Share was zero.
Returns are for the periods ended April 30, 2026, and are unaudited. The table shows the past performance of the Fund. The performance information shown is based on NAV per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at NAV per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share in additional Class A Shares and Preferred Shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at . The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Brompton Funds Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment