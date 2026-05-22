Moomoo Expands Crypto Trading To Texas And Launches Direct Crypto Transfers, Advancing Unified Multi-Asset Investing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform that empowers self-directed investors with advanced market data and professional-grade tools, today announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency trading services to investors in Texas alongside the launch of its new Direct Crypto Deposit & Withdraw feature for U.S. users. Together, these milestones mark a significant step forward in moomoo's strategy to deliver a seamless, multi-asset investing experience that bridges the gap between traditional finance and Web3.

Texas-based investors can trade 52 cryptocurrencies on moomoo with $0 commission* and an industry-competitive transaction fee as low as 0.49%*. With this expansion, moomoo crypto is now available in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and additional states, broadening access to affordable digital asset trading for millions of U.S. investors.

To complement this expansion, moomoo has introduced a new Direct Crypto Deposit & Withdraw functionality, enabling users to transfer supported cryptocurrencies directly between external Web3 wallets and their moomoo accounts. This new capability allows investors to seamlessly move assets on-chain through Moomoo Crypto, Inc. while maintaining access to equities, options, and other asset classes through Moomoo Financial, Inc., all on a single, unified platform**.

As demand for digital assets continues to grow, moomoo has seen increasing engagement in crypto trading activity, reflecting investors' desire for greater flexibility and control. When cryptocurrencies are transferred into moomoo, they can be converted into fiat and deployed across the platform's broader investment offerings-enhancing capital efficiency and portfolio management.

“We're actively expanding access to crypto trading across the U.S. while continuing to build additional features that further enhance the overall investing experience for our users,” said Albi Mema, Director of Crypto Operations at moomoo U.S.“The expansion of our crypto trading capabilities to Texas along with the introduction of direct crypto transfers reflects our commitment to meeting investors where they are, whether in traditional markets or Web3, by providing a true one-stop destination where investors can seamlessly trade a diverse range of assets within a unified, secure and compliant platform.”

The platform supports connections with dozens of leading wallets and exchanges and offers access to more than 50 cryptocurrencies in the U.S., including newer listings such as MON and BNB.

To celebrate its expansion into Texas, moomoo is launching a limited-time rewards program*** for new crypto traders, including:



$10 in Bitcoin for a first trade over $1,000

An additional $15 in Bitcoin for completing three trades totaling $3,000 $35 in Bitcoin for reaching $10,000 in total trading volume

These developments build on moomoo's broader efforts to integrate traditional and blockchain-based markets. The company has previously enabled retail access to tokenized equity offerings, reinforcing its role in advancing next-generation market infrastructure.

Looking ahead, moomoo plans to further expand its crypto capabilities and geographic availability in the U.S., continuing to lower barriers to entry while delivering a unified, compliant investing experience across asset classes.

* $0 commission trading is available to U.S. residents through Moomoo Crypto Inc. ("MCI"). A 0.49% transaction fee will apply and be paid to MCI. For full details, please refer to here.

** Access to products requires separate accounts with affiliated entities.

*** Terms and conditions apply.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. Cryptocurrency trading involves high risk and potential loss of principal. Crypto services are offered by Moomoo Crypto Inc. (NMLS Number 2287314). Not available in all states, see our full licensing disclosures here.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 29 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:





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Carlee Snyder

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