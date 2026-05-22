Uruguay Wins 63% Of Mercosur Rice Quota To Europe For 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Uruguay · Trade & Agriculture

Key Facts

- The result: Uruguay captured 63 percent of the 2026 Mercosur rice quota to the European Union, exhausting the entire 6,667-tonne tariff-free volume allocated under the interim trade agreement that took provisional effect on May 1, according to Uruguay's deputy foreign minister Valeria Csukasi.

- What was at stake: The 6,667-tonne 2026 allocation is the first-year portion of a 60,000-tonne five-year ramp-up of tariff-free rice access from Mercosur to the European Union, established under the interim trade agreement signed in Asunción in January 2026.

- How Uruguay won it: With no internal Mercosur agreement on how to split quotas among Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the European Union applied a first-come, first-served system from May 1, also known informally as the“law of the jungle”; Uruguay's rice sector reached European ports first and matched certificates fastest.

- The September deadline: Mercosur must communicate to Brussels by September how it will distribute the quotas among the four member states going forward; if no internal agreement is reached, the first-come, first-served regime extends through 2027 and possibly longer.

- Distribution positions: Uruguay and Argentina have proposed allocating quotas based on each country's current export volumes to the European Union; Paraguay wants an equal 25-percent share across all four members; Brazil has pushed for distribution based on each country's global rice trade.

- Export momentum: Uruguayan rice exports to the European Union grew by almost 59 percent year-over-year in February 2026, with the Netherlands, France and Spain as the principal buyers; the sector exports roughly 95 percent of national production at a 2026 harvest near 1.4 million tonnes.

The 63-percent allocation is the first concrete measure of how the Mercosur-European Union framework converts into national gains, and a signal that the negotiated quota system is operating before the four South American partners have even agreed on how to share it.

What did Uruguay announce on the Mercosur rice quota?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Uruguay's deputy foreign minister Valeria Csukasi confirmed Thursday on the X social media platform that Uruguay captured 63 percent of the Mercosur rice quota allocated by the European Union for the 2026 calendar year. The full 6,667-tonne tariff-free volume has been exhausted, meaning Uruguay shipped approximately 4,200 tonnes of preferential rice into European ports before Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay could fill their respective shares. The volume itself is modest in absolute terms; the political and economic significance is in the precedent and in the speed with which Uruguay capitalized on the new commercial framework.

President Yamandú Orsi celebrated the result publicly, framing it as a joint achievement of the foreign ministry team led by Csukasi and Juan Labraga and the rural producers who organized export logistics fast enough to claim the share. Alfredo Lago, a leading figure in the Uruguayan rice sector and former president of the Asociación Cultivadores de Arroz, noted that all four Mercosur members have rice quotas in the agreement only because the Uruguayan foreign ministry insisted on including rice during the trade-deal negotiations, attending to a specific request from Uruguay 's rice growers when no other Mercosur member was pushing for it.

How does the first-come, first-served system work?

When the interim trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union entered provisional application on May 1, the four South American partners had not reached internal consensus on how to allocate the various tariff-rate quotas covering sensitive agricultural products including rice, beef, honey and dairy. Uruguay's Economy and Finance Minister Gabriel Oddone publicly anticipated on the eve of the launch that the absence of a distribution agreement would trigger the first-come, first-served mechanism, calling the regime informally the“law of the jungle” in which the first exporter to reach a European port with a valid certificate of origin and successfully match it against an available quota certificate secures the preferential tariff.

Under the regulation that governs the operational side, Commission Implementing Regulation 2026/996, the European Commission opened the quotas and issued the certificate-of-authorization template Notice 2026/874 that must accompany each preferential shipment. The mechanics are unforgiving for slower exporters: once the annual cap is met across all Mercosur senders combined, additional rice shipments revert to the standard European Union most-favored-nation tariff regime, which has historically been a significant disincentive to rice exporters in the region.

Why was Uruguay positioned to capture the largest share?

Uruguay's rice complex is structurally export-oriented in a way Argentina's and Brazil's are not. The country produces roughly 1.4 million tonnes from approximately 159,700 hectares in the 2025-2026 cycle and consumes only about 60,000 tonnes domestically, meaning roughly 95 percent of national output must reach foreign markets each year. That export dependence creates institutional readiness: the Asociación Cultivadores de Arroz has decades of experience moving product through Atlantic ports, and the trade-policy bureaucracy at the foreign ministry treats rice as a flagship sector in international negotiations.

Uruguayan rice exports to the European Union grew by almost 59 percent year-over-year in February 2026, before the quota even entered provisional application, signaling that the export network was already operating at scale into the European market. The principal destinations were the Netherlands, France and Spain, which together account for the majority of Uruguay's European rice flow. Brazil and Argentina, by contrast, have larger absolute rice production but consume far more domestically and ship a smaller proportion of output to the European Union specifically, leaving them slower to mobilize for the first-come, first-served race in 2026.

What happens at the September deadline?

Mercosur must inform the European Commission by September how it will divide the quotas among the four member states for 2027 and subsequent years. The internal positions are far apart: Uruguay and Argentina propose distributing quotas based on each country's current export volume to the European Union, which would lock in Uruguay's structural advantage; Paraguay wants an equal 25-percent share for each of the four members, regardless of actual export capacity; Brazil has proposed allocating based on each country's global rice trade, which would give Brazil the largest single share given its much larger overall production base.

The Uruguayan foreign ministry is publicly optimistic that an agreement will be reached, but officials acknowledge there is no guarantee. If consensus fails, the first-come, first-served regime continues through 2027 and potentially through the full five-year quota ramp-up to the 60,000-tonne ceiling, giving exporters with the fastest port-to-port logistics and the deepest European customer base a structural advantage that would only widen over time. The same internal Mercosur deadlock dynamic applies to the beef, honey and dairy quotas under the same agreement, meaning the rice precedent has broader implications across multiple sensitive sectors.

September Mercosur communication: Whether the four member states reach internal consensus on quota distribution before the September deadline, and which of the three competing allocation formulas prevails. Beef quota race: The 99,000-tonne beef quota under the same agreement is the next major test of the first-come, first-served dynamic; Brazilian and Argentine exporters dominate beef volume to the European Union and the competition will be far more intense than in rice. Honey, dairy and corn quotas: Each of the other sensitive-sector quotas faces the same distribution question; the rice outcome sets a precedent that Argentina and Uruguay can cite to push for export-volume-weighted allocations across the board. Uruguay 2026-2027 harvest: Producers have warned about reduced planted area due to water-supply problems in eastern Uruguay; if the harvest contracts, the country's capacity to defend its first-mover advantage in 2027 weakens. European Union court ruling: The European Parliament referred the broader trade agreement to the European Union Court of Justice for a legality review of up to 18 months; a ruling against the provisional application would unwind the quota framework entirely. Brazil 2027 election cycle: A change in administration in Brazil after the October 2026 vote could shift Brazil's distribution preference from the current“global trade base” approach to a more aggressive allocation claim, altering the negotiating dynamic.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions How big is the rice quota relative to the full agreement?

The 6,667-tonne 2026 portion is the first-year share of a 60,000-tonne tariff-free rice quota that ramps up over five years. By 2030, the annual tariff-free volume reaches the full 60,000 tonnes, roughly tenfold the current 2026 allocation. The economic stakes of the September distribution negotiation grow accordingly each year.

What is the tariff for rice outside the quota?

Once the annual quota is exhausted, additional Mercosur rice shipments revert to the standard European Union most-favored-nation tariff regime, which historically has made non-quota rice shipments commercially marginal. That is why the race for the preferential allocation matters so much in absolute price-margin terms even when the headline volume looks small.

Why is Brazil pushing for a global-trade-based distribution?

Brazil is by far the largest rice producer in Mercosur, but ships only a small share of its output to the European Union specifically. A global-trade-base formula would entitle Brazil to the largest single allocation despite its small current European market share, leveraging Brazil's overall scale rather than its actual existing European footprint.

How does this compare to the beef quota?

The beef quota under the same agreement is 99,000 tonnes annually, far larger than the rice quota in absolute terms. Brazilian and Argentine beef exporters have deep existing European customer relationships and large-scale logistics networks, so the first-come, first-served race in beef is expected to be much closer than the lopsided outcome in rice.

What does this mean for Uruguay's macroeconomic outlook?

Uruguay's 2026 export outlook is otherwise cautious; Uruguay XXI projected a roughly 3-percent decline from 2025's record. The rice quota gain is small in dollar terms relative to total exports, but it signals that the European Union framework can offset some of the headwinds from softer Chinese demand and shipping-cost pressure tied to the Iran-Hormuz disruption.

Connected Coverage

The result fits inside the framework laid out in our Mercosur-European Union trade deal complete guide, complements the Uruguay macro picture covered in our Uruguay economy 2026 outlook, and follows the Q1 export-momentum analysis in our coverage of Uruguay's first-quarter export performance.

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