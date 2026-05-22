Ravi Kishan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Traitor' Remark Against PM Modi

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan "condemned" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent criticisms of the government, where the leader warned of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questioned the Prime Minister's handling of foreign policy and economic risks. In a self-made video, Ravi Kishan expressed his displeasure over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, which also include his criticism of the Prime Minister's recent five-nation visit and a widely discussed "Melody moment" in the media.

Ravi Kishan Condemns 'Traitor' Jibe

"Rahul Gandhi calls him a traitor. I condemn these words. Do you have these kinds of thoughts for the Prime Minister? Anyways, the public is responding to you, yet you are not improving. The public will respond again," he told ANI.

The actor's remarks came amid continued political sparring over Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the government, where the Congress leader warned of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questioned the Prime Minister's handling of foreign policy and economic risks. Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister's recent five-nation visit, including a widely discussed "Melody moment" during which PM Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of "Melody" toffees during their meeting in Rome.

Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down

Re-invoking his "traitor" jibe against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said he would not apologise for his remarks. "Listen up, RSS folks. I will never apologise, and I say it again: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are traitors, because they have attacked the Constitution. I am not afraid of you people," Gandhi asserted.

Ravi Kishan's Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan will be next seen in the film 'Maa Behen', which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. It will stream on Netflix from June 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)