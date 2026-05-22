Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 21st are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

May 21st

Company Ticker(s) Keynote: Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group“The Bullish Outlook for Precious Metals” Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU) Cygnus Metals Limited (OTCQB: CYGGF | TSXV: CYG) Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF | TSX: ELO) Oreterra Metals Corp. (OTCID: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC) Metals One plc. (OTCQB: MTOPF| LSE: MET1) Amaroq Ltd. (OTCQX: AMRQF | LSE: AMRQ) Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (OTCQX: MDNGF | TSXV: MMA) Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) Sirios Resources Inc. (OTCQB: SIREF | TSXV: SOI) Canadian Phosphate Limited (Pink: FTZZF | ASX: CP8) Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF) Renforth Resources Inc. (Pink: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

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