Global Medical Spa Market Projected To Hit USD 92.84 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, the global Medical Spa Market was valued at USD 24.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 92.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.50% from 2026 to 2035.”

The medical spa market is witnessing substantial growth as there is increasing demand among customers for aesthetic procedures assisted by physicians, involving cosmetic dermatology and traditional healing methods. These medical spas provide services such as Botox injection, dermal fillers, laser therapy, HIFU, radiofrequency, and medical facials.

Medical Spa Market Size & Forecast



Market Size (2025): USD 24.03 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 92.84 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 14.50%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Base Year: 2025









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The U.S. Medical Spa Market was valued at USD 8.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.01%.

The U.S. Medical Spa Market is considered the largest national market for medical spas globally due to heavy expenditures by consumers for discretionary wellness treatments, an advanced health care infrastructure, and frequent application of nonsurgical aesthetic treatments using methods like lasers, radio frequencies, and ultrasound body contouring.

The Europe Medical Spa Market is estimated to be USD 6.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.82% during 2026–2035.

The Europe region represents a significant share of the overall Medical Spa market. The important regions in Europe include Germany, France, UK, and the Nordic countries. The increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures as preventive healthcare among consumers in Western Europe is fuelling demand for medical spas.

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures to Augment Market Growth Globally

The growth in the medical spa industry will be propelled by the structural growth that the industry itself will experience through the collective effort of various elements that do not compete among each other but rather complement one another in achieving results: rising disposable incomes making it possible for consumers to afford treatments which used to be available only to people with lots of money; the influence of social media where consumer awareness is created via photos shared on social media pages; and continual development of technology allowing for minimal downtime during the treatment process.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:



Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie)

Galderma

Revance Therapeutics

Solta Medical (Bausch Health)

Cynosure (Hologic)

Lumenis

Cutera, Inc.

InMode Ltd.

Hydrafacial (BeautyHealth)

Candela Medical

Sciton Inc.

Syneron Candela

Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics

SEV Laser Aesthetics

Ideal Image

Biovital Medspa

Chic La Vie Med Spa

LaserAway

Skin Laundry Ever/Body

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service

The Facial Treatments category constituted nearly 55.48% of the Medical Spa Market share in 2025 due to the growing popularity of non-invasive skin renewal and anti-aging treatments. Body Shaping and Contouring constitutes the fastest-growing service type driven by the growing popularity of non-surgical body shaping, fat reduction, skin tightening, and muscle toning treatments.

By Age Group

Adults made up almost 70.32% of the Medical Spa Market in 2025, attributed to the huge demand for preventative aesthetics, injections, lasers, skin rejuvenation, and medically driven cosmetic treatments among those aged 25–55 years. The Geriatric group is the fastest-growing age group, mainly attributed to the rising trend for anti-aging treatments globally.

By Gender

The Female Consumers were the major contributor in the Medical Spa Market in 2025 holding a share of around 86.21% as they use the range of service offered by medical spas globally. The Male Consumer Group registered rapid growth in the market owing to increasing societal acceptability of aesthetics for men and awareness about non-invasive procedures for their aesthetic treatment.

By Service Provider

Medical spas under Single Ownership held a share of 38.21% in the Medical Spa Market in 2025 owing to the prominence of independent physician-run clinics and aesthetic centers. Group ownership is the fastest growing service provider type owing to consolidation trends, economies of scale, and investments from private equity companies and large healthcare operators.

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Regional Analysis:

North America region took the lead in the global Medical Spa Market and occupied the largest share of 42.08%, attributable to high expenditures by consumers on elective procedures, presence of established medispas run by doctors, and increased popularity of luxury medical spas having more than one outlet.

The Asia-Pacific region can be called the fastest-growing region in terms of the Medical Spa Market, which grows annually by 15.27% at a compound annual growth rate. With respect to this, it should be noted that South Korea, China, Japan, India, and Vietnam make up quite a significant share. South Korea is still considered one of the innovation leaders in the region due to the presence of the K-beauty market, the industry of medical tourism, and aesthetical clinics.

Recent Developments:



2025: Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie) upgraded its Botox Cosmetic patient loyalty program by introducing an AI-enabled system that allows physicians at medical spas to record their patient's treatment history, perform analyses on skin aging, and offer personalized treatment schedules, with 45,000 U.S. medispa physicians signed up for the program six months after introduction. 2025: CoolSculpting (Allergan) unveiled its CoolSculpting Elite Pro machine that offers a 35% increase in fat reduction efficiency per treatment compared to its predecessor, featuring dual applicators, which allow simultaneous fat treatments and minimize the required time for treatment completion, thereby addressing medical spa owners interested in increasing patient volume and machine efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



SERVICE PERFORMANCE & TREATMENT EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across facial treatments, body contouring, hair removal, tattoo removal, and scar revision services, along with improvements in treatment precision, patient satisfaction, and reduced recovery time.

AGE GROUP ADOPTION & AESTHETIC ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate medical spa service adoption across adult, geriatric, and younger consumer groups, including growth in anti-aging awareness, preventative skincare, and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

GENDER-BASED TREATMENT UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze aesthetic treatment demand by gender, rising male grooming and skincare spending, and increased adoption of injectables, body contouring, laser treatments, and hair restoration procedures.

SERVICE PROVIDER & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess operational trends across single-owner clinics, group-owned medical spas, and franchise chains, along with improvements in patient retention, workflow optimization, and multi-location expansion strategies.

END-USER DEMAND & WELLNESS CONSUMPTION METRICS – helps you identify utilization patterns among urban professionals, wellness-focused consumers, medical tourists, and aging populations, along with rising spending on non-invasive aesthetics and wellness therapies. AESTHETIC INNOVATION & MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by social media influence, preventive aesthetics trends, physician-supervised cosmetic services, and expanding medical tourism in the global medical spa market.

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Medical Spa Market Report Scope