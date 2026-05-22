Tú Cuentas Cine Youth Fest Wins Two Telly Awards

“For the past five years, HITN's goal with Tú Cuentas has been to create a platform where young filmmakers and storytellers can showcase their voices and their work,” said Cynthia Rivera, co-director of the series.“Seeing our Cafecito series recognized with these Telly Awards is a beautiful affirmation of that vision, and we are deeply grateful to the emerging filmmakers who trust us with their stories and to the Telly Awards for this honor.”

The recognition marks another milestone for Tú Cuentas Cafecito, a series that centers intimate conversations with Hispanic leaders, creatives and changemakers. At the heart of the program is host Raymond Arturo Pérez, a Los Angeles-based television writer and creative originally from San Antonio, Texas. Pérez previously served as a staff writer on season two of Selena: The Series and has built a career focused on elevating Latino, queer and other underrepresented voices.

Rivera also praised Pérez's role in shaping the tone of the conversations.“Our host, Raymond Arturo Pérez, brings warmth and authenticity to every Cafecito conversation,” she said.“He creates a welcoming space where guests can openly share their stories and connect with audiences in a meaningful way.”

The awards underscore the growing visibility of Hispanic-centered storytelling in digital and television media, particularly programs that blend cultural conversation with personal narrative.

About HITN Media

HITN Media is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

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