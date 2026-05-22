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PWO AG Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items At The 2026 Annual General Meeting
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PWO AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting
22.05.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting Carlo Lazzarini (CEO):“PWO's drive-independent business model, strong innovative capabilities and a global“local-for-local” presence strengthen our market position and enable us to continue our international expansion course in a resilient manner - despite subdued demand and an automotive industry in transition, particularly in Germany.”
PWO AG
The Executive Board Contact:
Lukas Daucher
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T. +49 7802 84 - 282
M....
PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
pwo-group PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model. As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability. Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide. As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress. More at: pwo-group 22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2332396
|
2332396 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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