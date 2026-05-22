Rajasthan Gets Three Major Gifts Boosting Rail Connectivity In Jodhpur, Jaisalmer And Jalore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated and launched a series of major railway projects for western Rajasthan during his visit to Jodhpur, giving a significant boost to rail connectivity, passenger amenities and tourism in the region.

The announcements included the expansion of the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, extension of a superfast train Sabarmati–Jodhpur Superfast Express to Jaisalmer and the launch of the new Bhuj–Delhi Express service from Jalore.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present during the programme.

The biggest highlight of the event was the expansion of the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express from eight railway coaches to 20, significantly increasing passenger capacity from 530 to 1,440 seats.

Railway officials said the move is expected to provide major relief from long waiting lists on the busy Delhi route.

The upgraded train composition now includes 16 coaches with 78 seats each, two coaches with 44 seats, and two coaches with 52 seats.

The Union Railway Minister also inaugurated a modern Coach Care Complex at Jaisalmer Railway Station through video conferencing.

The new facility will provide advanced train cleaning and maintenance services directly in Jaisalmer, improving operational efficiency and supporting tourism in the desert city.

During the event, the extension of the Sabarmati–Jodhpur Superfast Express up to Jaisalmer was also announced and flagged off, strengthening direct rail connectivity between Gujarat and western Rajasthan.

The Railway Ministry also approved the development of a mega coaching terminal at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

Phase-II of the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Maintenance Depot will also be developed there, along with a state-of-the-art railway training centre.

Union Minister Vaishnaw additionally announced that the maximum permissible speed on the Jodhpur–Luni–Marwar Junction rail section would be increased to 130 kmph.

Later on Friday, Ashwini Vaishnaw travelled to Jalore, where he flagged off the new Bhuj–Delhi Express.

A large number of public representatives and railway officials attended the event, including Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, MLAs Atul Bhansali, Devendra Joshi and Pabbaram Bishnoi, along with senior North Western Railway officials.