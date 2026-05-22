India Sends 20 Tonnes Of Vaccine Materials To Afghanistan's Children

India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment and support to "friendly people" of Afghanistan in the health sector as it dispatched 20 tonnes of critical dry material for vaccines to augment the country's child immunisation program.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further noted that more consignments are underway. "India delivers 20 tons of critical dry materials for BCG, and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul, to augment Afghanistan's Child Immunisation Programme. More consignments are underway. India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in health sector," Jaiswal wrote in the X post. India delivers 20 tons of critical dry materials for BCG, and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul, to augment Afghanistan's Child Immunisation Programme. More consignments are underway. India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in health sector. twitter/2m1qrhygRv - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 22, 2026

Previous Humanitarian Assistance

The recent delivery of medical aid comes after earlier in April, India delivered 13 tonnes of Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccines along with related dry material to support Afghanistan's child immunisation efforts against tuberculosis.

India has been known to consistently provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including medical supplies and vaccines, as part of its ongoing support to the Afghan people.

Earlier on April 5, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India had delivered humanitarian assistance to support flood and earthquake-hit Afghanistan.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said at that time that India delivered humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," he said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, heavy rains and floods had destroyed 131 houses and partially damaged 650 others. More than 3,000 jeribs of agricultural land have also been affected.

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