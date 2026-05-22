MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Green Rain Energy Holdings (GREH) Honors Fallen U.S. Service Members Ahead of Memorial Day

May 22, 2026 8:15 AM EDT | Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - As the nation approaches Memorial Day, Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: GREH) pauses to honor and remember the courageous men and women of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"All of us here at Green Rain Energy Holdings extend our love and support in remembering the courageous men and women of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our nation's freedoms," said Alfredo Papadakis, President of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "We give our deepest gratitude to our fallen heroes, their families, and the veterans and active-duty service members within our community. We encourage our employees, partners, and shareholders to take time this weekend for reflection and remembrance."

Green Rain Energy Holdings recognizes that the freedoms enabling innovation, economic growth, and sustainable progress are made possible by the selfless service of those who defend them. The company remains committed to supporting the communities it serves while honoring the legacy of those who gave their lives in defense of the United States.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

Visit:

Investor Relations: investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter):

Follow us on Facebook: #38;mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: #38;utm_source=qr

Follow us on YouTube: @GreenRainEnergy

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Press inquiries:

Michael Cimino - ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings