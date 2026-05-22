Apollo Group Signed An Acquisition Agreement For Lithuanian Catering Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22.05.2026 Apollo Group OÜ signed a share purchase agreement with Defood OÜ (registration code 171141185), by which Apollo Group OÜ will acquire 100% of the shares in the Lithuanian companies RESTORANI DVYLIKA UAB (Lithuanian registration code 307089481) for a price of 5,067,154 euros and CCF KAVINĖS UAB (Lithuanian registration code 307088123) for a price of 272,631 euros.

The transaction, including the payment of the price, is subject to the necessary approval from the Lithuanian Competition Authority and the additional customary formalities.

The transaction is in line with Apollo Group's long-term growth goals and strategic expansion plans. This is an important strategic step that strengthens Apollo Group's position in the Lithuanian market, adds a new restaurant format to the group's portfolio and creates additional operational synergies.

Currently, Apollo Group's restaurant portfolio includes well-known brands in Lithuania such as KFC, Delano and CAN CAN Pizza. Following the transaction, the portfolio will be expanded with ten more“12” self-service restaurants and 20 Caif Cafe cafes.

Following the completion of the transaction, Apollo Group will operate businesses in more than 200 locations in its four home markets.

As the seller is a company related to Ivar Vendelin and Ivar Vendelin is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ, Ivar Vendelin did not participate in the decision-making process of the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group on this transaction in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

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