Sigenergy Powers One Of The UK's Most Intelligent Manufacturing Solar Projects At Numatic International

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven hybrid energy infrastructure and future-ready battery architecture enable high-efficiency solar deployment for iconic British manufacturer

SOMERSET, England, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy is helping redefine the future of industrial energy management in the UK, powering one of the country's most intelligent and space-efficient commercial solar manufacturing projects at Numatic International's Somerset facility.

Delivered in partnership with SunGift Solar and AIKO, the 1.73MWp solar installation combines Sigenergy's AI-driven hybrid inverter technology with high-efficiency solar generation to create a smarter, more resilient energy ecosystem for British manufacturing.

The project deploys 14 Sigenergy 110kW HYA hybrid inverters alongside 2,672 high-efficiency solar panels across a compact five-acre site, maximising energy yield while preserving valuable operational space. Once fully operational, the system is expected to provide approximately 20% of Numatic International's annual electricity demand - with solar generation capable of meeting up to 100% of demand during peak production periods.

The installation is also projected to reduce annual CO2 emissions by 266.91 tonnes, equivalent to producing around 500,000 Henry vacuum cleaners using clean energy each year

At the heart of the project is Sigenergy's intelligent HYB hybrid inverter platform, designed to help businesses maximise self-generation today while preparing for future electrification, battery storage and AI-optimised energy management.

Unlike conventional AC-coupled systems, each of the 14 Sigenergy 110kW HYA hybrid inverters includes integrated DC battery connectivity as standard, enabling future battery integration through Sigenergy's intelligent DC-coupled architecture and AI-driven energy management platform.

This future-ready architecture enables manufacturers to store excess solar energy generated during the day for use during peak production periods and higher-cost evening hours, helping reduce grid reliance, improve energy resilience and maximise on-site energy usage.

The project also demonstrates how manufacturers can unlock significantly higher energy generation from constrained sites through the combination of intelligent inverter infrastructure and high-efficiency solar technology.

Michael Rae, Channel Director UK at Sigenergy, commented:

“Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to reduce energy costs, improve resilience and prepare for greater electrification across their operations.

What makes this project particularly exciting is how Sigenergy's intelligent hybrid inverter architecture combines AI-driven energy management with integrated DC-coupled battery readiness, allowing businesses to maximise self-generation today while building a smarter and more flexible energy infrastructure for the future.

This is exactly where the market is moving - towards intelligent energy systems that give businesses greater efficiency, resilience and long-term control over their energy usage.”

Steve Whitlock, Finance Director at Numatic International, added:

“In the current environment, every business of every size needs to consider how it is going to secure its energy requirements in the future. This investment represents a step forward in our ability to meet our own energy needs, providing a strong return on capital compared to other investments that we may have made.”

Safe to say Henry approves.

Media Contact:

Zena Ross

Marketing UK & Ireland

Sigenergy

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About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its“AI in All” strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

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