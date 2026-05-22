Global Mofy Announces Milestone For Gausspeed: AI Platform Developed In Conjunction With NVIDIA Omniverse Connects With Digital Asset Libraries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the“Company” or“Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced a platform development milestone for Gausspeed, its generative AI platform for film production, video generation, and digital content creation workflows. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) -based architecture, Gausspeed is now connected to the Company's large-scale, high-precision 3D digital asset library, which the Company believes represents an important step toward building a more scalable, asset-driven AI production infrastructure for professional digital content creation.

Building on the Company's previously disclosed Gausspeed development initiatives, including its NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud API-related workflows, Global Mofy has connected Gausspeed with its proprietary 3D digital asset library to enable more structured access to, retrieval of, and utilization of the Company's high-precision digital assets within AI-assisted production environments. Through this connection, production teams are expected to be able to identify and retrieve relevant 3D assets, organize assets by categories such as characters, objects, environments and scenes, and incorporate selected assets into Gausspeed-supported workflows for virtual scene construction, visual prototyping, production planning and AI-driven content creation.

Global Mofy's digital asset library contains more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets covering characters, objects, environments, scenes, and other virtual content resources. By further connecting Gausspeed with this digital asset infrastructure, the Company expects to improve asset interoperability, workflow collaboration, and production-oriented AI generation capabilities across a wider range of digital content scenarios.

Gausspeed was developed in conjunction with NVIDIA Omniverse-related workflows and is designed to support professional-grade digital content production by combining generative AI technologies, structured 3D digital assets, and collaborative production pipelines. Through its OpenUSD-based framework, the platform is intended to facilitate more efficient asset management, scene coordination, cross-tool collaboration, and scalable AI-assisted content generation workflows.

Unlike general-purpose AI generation tools, professional film and digital content production often require controllable environments, reusable high-quality assets, workflow consistency, and compatibility with established production standards. Global Mofy believes the continued advancement of Gausspeed and its connection with the Company's digital asset ecosystem represent an important step toward building industrial-grade AI production infrastructure for film, television, animation, gaming, advertising, XR, and related digital entertainment applications.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented:“This milestone marks an important step in advancing Gausspeed from a generative AI platform toward a more comprehensive AI production infrastructure for digital content creation. By leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and OpenUSD-based architecture, and by connecting Gausspeed with our large-scale high-precision 3D digital asset library, we are strengthening the platform's ability to support structured asset utilization, virtual scene generation, and production-grade workflow execution. We believe this development further differentiates Gausspeed from general-purpose AI generation tools and reinforces Global Mofy's position in the evolving AI-driven digital content ecosystem.”

The Company believes that high-quality digital assets will continue to play an increasingly important role in the next stage of AI-driven content production. As generative AI technologies evolve, reusable and production-ready 3D assets may help improve generation quality, reduce repetitive production processes, and enhance the commercial applicability of AI-generated visual content. Global Mofy expects to continue advancing Gausspeed and its related technical ecosystem to support broader adoption of AI-enabled production workflows across the digital content industry.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary“Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit or globalmofy.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Global Mofy AI Ltd.

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