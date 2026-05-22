Snail Games Highlights Progress And Development From Strategic Polish Studio Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bellwright, Above The Snow, and Honeycomb: The World Beyond showcases the value of Snail Games' work with Polish studio partners

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the“Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, and its subsidiary Wandering Wizard, today highlighted the progress made through its existing partnerships with three Polish development teams. Through collaborations with Above The Desk, creators of Above the Snow; Donkey Crew, the team behind Bellwright; and Frozen Way Games, who are currently developing Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Snail Games continues to expand its content pipeline, deepen its international development network, and demonstrate the value of working with high-potential studios in Poland.

“At Snail Games we've been eager to support emerging game dev markets and have seen tremendous creative talent and ideas coming from Poland,” said Hai Shi, CEO of Snail Games.“Our partnership and work with these three studios reflect the value of our international network. Each offers wildly different visions of gaming, spanning across different genres in the industry. From an alpine resort sim game, to a medieval survival, to an exploration adventure about crossbreeding alien life forms, we want to ensure that Snail is ahead of the curve in supporting a wide range of global talent.”

Poland has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most established development regions in the global gaming industry, with a strong track record of producing commercially successful and critically acclaimed PC and console titles. According to The Game Industry of Poland Report 2025, the country's game development sector continues to scale, with more than 40 franchises surpassing 1 million units sold, reflecting its ability to generate globally competitive, export-oriented intellectual property. This includes Snail Games and Donkey Crew's Bellwright, which has already surpassed 1 million units sold globally during its early access phase on Steam, underscoring the commercial performance of titles developed within the region.

This week's Digital Dragons conference in Kraków, Poland further highlights the strength and continued momentum of the country's game development ecosystem, serving as a key industry gathering for leading studios, publishers, and development talent across the region. As part of this ecosystem, Above The Desk, the developer of Above the Snow, participated in the event, engaging with peers and industry partners within one of Europe's most active development hubs. Their presence at Digital Dragons underscores Snail Games' broader strategy of maintaining close alignment with regional development communities and supporting studios with both local relevance and global ambitions. Events of this nature continue to play an important role in strengthening visibility, fostering collaboration, and identifying long-term partnership opportunities within Snail Games' expanding international publishing network.

These ongoing partnerships highlight Snail Games' broader global expansion strategy. With corporate operations headquartered in the United States, development partnerships across Europe, and an established presence throughout Asia, the Company continues to expand its international publishing network into key emerging regions and talent hubs. This includes its previously announced strategic exploration of opportunities in Latin America, further reflecting Snail Games' intent to build a truly global development and publishing footprint. This global approach enables Snail Games to access a wider range of development expertise, strengthen cross-market collaboration, and identify new publishing opportunities.

Snail Games and Wandering Wizard remain actively focused on identifying additional partnership opportunities with independent developers and studios worldwide.

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:

About Above the Desk

Above The Desk is an independent game studio built by a small but passionate team – a mix of seasoned industry veterans and bold new talent. We believe that this blend of perspectives, skills, and creative energy is our greatest strength. Our mission is to craft games that stand out with original ideas, engaging mechanics, and a sharp sense of humor. We don't cut corners – we focus on originality, quality, and fresh takes on familiar formulas. For more information, visit .

About Donkey Crew

Donkey Crew is an independent studio made up of talented, experienced developers from every corner of the world. Starting as a small team of passionate gamers working together within a large Mount & Blade modding community, the group grew into a professional company developing indie titles. Based in Wroclaw, Poland, Donkey Crew continues their journey as an indie developer while growing and expanding. For more information, visit .

About Frozen Way Games

Frozen Way Games is a group of over 80 cheerful people from Cracow, Poland with a passion for video games. Gamedev is our lifestyle and philosophy, so there's nothing better than seeing our creations bring a lot of joy to the community. For more information, visit frozenway.

About Wandering Wizard

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences. For more information, visit.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail Games continuing to expand its content pipeline, deepening its international development network, and demonstrating the value of working with high-potential studios in Poland; ensuring that Snail is ahead of the curve in supporting a wide range of global talent; Poland's game development sector continuing to scale; the ability of Poland's game development sector to generate globally competitive, export-oriented intellectual property; the Digital Dragons conference in Kraków, Poland highlighting the strength and continued momentum of the country's game development ecosystem; Snail Games' broader strategy of maintaining close alignment with regional development communities and supporting studios with both local relevance and global ambitions; strengthening visibility, fostering collaboration, and identifying long-term partnership opportunities within Snail Games' expanding international publishing network; Snail Games' broader global expansion strategy; continuing to expand Snail Games' international publishing network into key emerging regions and talent hubs; strategic exploration of opportunities in Latin America; building a truly global development and publishing footprint; the global approach enabling Snail Games to access a wider range of development expertise, strengthen cross-market collaboration, and identify new publishing opportunities; remaining actively focused on identifying additional partnership opportunities with independent developers and studios worldwide; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail's financial results and business include Snail's ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio's visibility; Snail's ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; Snail's ability to establish new partnerships within its international publishing network; Snail's ability to establish a truly global development and publishing footprint; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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