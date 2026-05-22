Gurugram STF Seizes Heroin Valued At Rs 36 Crore, One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 22 (IANS) The Haryana Special Task Force on Friday recovered 8.940 kilograms of heroin, with a market value of nearly Rs 36 crore, in Gurugram during a major anti-narcotics operation, police officials said.

According to officials, the heroin consignment was allegedly transported from Punjab to Haryana for distribution across different regions of the state.

Acting on a tip-off from an informant, the Gurugram STF launched a special operation against narcotics trafficking and conducted a raid at the residence of the accused, identified as Rohit, in Bhiwani district.

STF Officer Pritpal Singh, sharing information regarding the seizure, said: "During the raid, the STF team recovered the heroin consignment from a wardrobe inside the accused's house. The accused was immediately arrested and later taken into police custody on remand for further interrogation."

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that Rohit was allegedly involved in large-scale heroin trafficking and used to procure narcotics consignments from Punjab before supplying them to various parts of Haryana.

Police further stated that the accused had allegedly turned to the drug trade as a means of earning money.

Investigators also revealed that Rohit's brother, who is currently absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender, is also allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network. According to officials, his brother is already facing narcotics-related charges in Punjab.

The STF is now questioning Rohit to identify other members of the gang and trace the broader supply network involved in smuggling heroin from Punjab into Haryana.

Officials suspect that several more individuals may be part of the interstate drug trafficking racket. The accused will be produced before a court, and the STF is expected to seek an extended remand for a deeper investigation into the case.

The operation is being seen as a major success for the STF in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics smuggling and organised crime in Haryana.

Earlier, on April 14, the Gurugram STF had arrested a shooter linked to the Deepak Nandal gang following an early morning encounter in connection with the firing incident at the showroom of renowned fashion designer Mayank Chawla in Gurugram.