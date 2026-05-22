Major Administrative Reshuffle In Bihar 11 IAS Officers Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 22 (IANS) The Bihar government on Friday carried out another major administrative reshuffle involving several senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, officials said.

The notification issued by the General Administration Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, announced new appointments, transfers, and additional responsibilities across multiple departments.

Under the new postings, 1992-batch IAS officer Deepak Kumar Singh has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Gopal Meena has been posted as Secretary to the Governor.

Senior IAS officer B. Rajendra has been given charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the Monitoring Department, while Kundan Kumar has been appointed Secretary in the Home Department.

According to the notification, Sanjay Kumar Singh has been relieved from his responsibilities in the General Administration Department.

Seema Tripathi has been assigned additional charge as Secretary of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Further appointments include Nilesh Ramchandra Deore as Managing Director of the Bihar State Housing Board and Inayat Khan as Special Secretary in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Arvind Kumar Verma as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat Department, while Rajiv Kumar Srivastava has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Finance Department.

The latest round of transfers is being seen as part of the Bihar government's broader administrative restructuring aimed at improving departmental coordination, strengthening governance, and accelerating policy implementation.

The reshuffle has sparked significant discussion within both political and bureaucratic circles in the state.

Earlier, on May 15, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had carried out a significant administrative reshuffle, transferring 18 IAS officers and reassigning key responsibilities across departments.

The move is being seen as an effort to further strengthen governance and streamline administrative functioning in the state.

Among the most important reshuffles, 1996-batch IAS officer K. Senthil Kumar has been shifted from the Sugarcane Industry Department and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare Department.