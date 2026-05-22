Central African Republic Forms New Government

MENAFN - IANS) Bangui, May 22 (IANS) President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, on Thursday signed a decree to form a new government.

According to the decree, four ministers of state, 26 ministers and two minister delegates were appointed or retained at the Prime Minister's proposal.

Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene was retained as minister of state for justice, human rights promotion and good governance, and keeper of the seals. Aurelien Simplice Zingas was also retained as minister of state for national education.

Several other government members also kept their posts, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad Sylvie Baipo Temon, and Minister of Finance and Budget Herve Ndoba.

Former Minister of Energy Development and Hydraulic Resources Arthur Bertrand Piri was appointed Minister of State for Equipment and Public Works. Evariste Ngamana, spokesperson for the ruling party United Hearts Movement, was named minister of state for communication and media and government spokesperson, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported that the new government has been tasked with enhancing development and reinforcing peace efforts in the war-torn country.

The decree came six days after Felix Moloua was reappointed as Prime Minister.

The reappointment came more than a month after President Faustin-Archange Touadera's swearing-in and inauguration for a new seven-year term following the December 28, 2025, presidential election, which he won with 77.9 per cent of the vote.

Earlier in May, Moloua had submitted his resignation to Touadera in line with post-election tradition, and the president accepted it. Following his reappointment, Moloua became the first head of government under the country's "Seventh Republic."

Moloua was first appointed Prime Minister in 2022 and has served in the post since then. Before becoming prime minister, he served as the country's minister of planning, economy, and cooperation.

68-year-old Touadera has served as president since 2016. This will be his third term in office.

–IANS

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