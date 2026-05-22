Twisha Sharma Death: MP HC Notice On Plea Challenging MIL's Bail

High Court Challenges Mother-in-Law's Bail

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a notice to pleas filed by the father of Twisha Sharma and the State government opposing the anticipatory bail granted by a lower court to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the 33-year-old woman who was found dead in her Bhopal matrimonial house on May 12.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel of the family of Twisha Sharma, said that the next hearing into the matter would be conducted on May 25. "In this matter, a total of four petitions were filed in the High Court. One petition was filed by the government, challenging the bail granted to Giribala Singh by the lower sessions court. Following that, the victim's father also filed a petition challenging the bail granted to Giribala Singh by the lower sessions court. Hearing both of these petitions today, the High Court has issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing for the 25th. This hearing will involve arguments regarding why her (the victim's mother-in-law's) bail should not be cancelled, focusing on the points of challenge and the legal deficiencies involved; all of this will be heard on the 25th," Ankur Pandey told ANI.

Court Orders Second Postmortem

Furthermore, Pandey informed that the High Court also permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma. The advocate said that after hearing the petition of the deceased woman's family, the court directed AIIMS Delhi director to form a committee and send a team of medical experts to AIIMS Bhopal, who would conduct a second postmortem on Twisha Sharma. The family had approached the high court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.

"Apart from this, a third petition was filed requesting a second post-mortem. After considering the arguments presented by the government and the petition filed by the victim's father, the court has allowed the second post-mortem. Although there was an initial discussion about transferring the body from here to Delhi, it was not deemed convenient. Therefore, with everyone's consent, directions have been issued to the Director of AIIMS, Delhi, to constitute a body [of experts] at the earliest. The expert doctors from Delhi will travel from Delhi to Bhopal and conduct the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma's body, which is currently kept at AIIMS [Bhopal]," said Twisha Sharma's family's counsel.

Absconding Husband to Surrender

Further, the advocate said that Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, who has been evading arrest since May 12, has withdrawn his bail application from the high court, stating that he would surrender either before the investigative agency or the court.

"In addition, the fourth petition filed was for Samarth Singh, the accused in this case, who has been absconding since the 12th and is Twisha Sharma's husband. His lawyer withdrew it today...He withdrew with the liberty that he would either surrender before the investigating agency or the court, and the court or investigating officer would take appropriate action accordingly," said advocate Ankur Pandey.

State Recommends CBI Probe

Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death case of Twisha Sharma and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation. According to a notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Home Department, the state government has consented to transfer the investigation of Crime No. 133/2026 registered at Katara Hills Police Station, Bhopal, to the CBI. The consent also covers the investigation of offences connected to the case, including conspiracy and related matters.

Twisha, a resident of Noida had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. (ANI)

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