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Spanish Composer Jordi Forniés Releases New Classical Album Raíz Y Recuerdo, Roots And Memories


2026-05-22 08:16:47
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Spanish composer, pianist and visual artist Jordi Forniés announces the release of Raíz y Recuerdo, rendered in English as Roots and Memories, a new contemporary classical album for piano, classical guitar and cello. Formerly released through Decca Records US and Universal Music Classics, Forniés brings together music, memory, visual art and Spanish heritage in a deeply personal work shaped by distance, family and the emotional pull of home.

Recorded in Spain at the Auditori Josep Carreras in Vila-seca, Tarragona, and fully produced between Australia and Singapore, Raíz y Recuerdo (Roots and Memories) features Jordi Forniés on piano, Lucas González on classical guitar and Štěpán Švestka on cello. The album was mastered by Boris Milan, a mastering engineer and nine-time Grammy winner, and its cover artwork is an original pencil work on paper by Japanese artist Chizuru Masumura.

The album carries the sound of Forniés' mother's voice at home, the music that moved through the house, and the films that played in the background of his childhood. Living far from Spain has made those memories feel even more present, giving the album its emotional centre: the experience of growing away from home while feeling increasingly close to the roots and culture that formed him.

“The work that comes from my hands feels like an extension of myself. Raíz y Recuerdo is connected to me, to memory and to my roots in a deeply personal way,” says Forniés.

The 16 pieces of Raíz y Recuerdo (Roots and Memories) are designed as both individual works and a continuous emotional narrative. Their Spanish titles form a poetic sentence when read in order, reflecting the album's central ideas of memory, identity, tenderness and return.

Forniés' work sits between contemporary classical, neoclassical and ambient music, with a strong visual sensibility shaped by his parallel career as an artist. His visual work has been presented internationally in more than 50 solo exhibitions across 10 countries, and his wider artistic practice has been connected to major international contexts including the Venice Biennale and World Expo Dubai. His works are held in public and corporate collections including the Museu d'Art Modern de Tarragona, Spanish National Historical Heritage, The Irish Office of Public Works, Trinity College Dublin, Meta, Swatch, KPMG and Deloitte.

Before Raíz y Recuerdo (Roots and Memories), Forniés released music with Decca Records US and Universal Music Classics, including Hela Nokto (Bright Night), Nokto (Night) and Nokto 2 (Night 2). His catalogue includes more than 50 releases across albums, EPs and singles. He is also the founder of Sillage Records, the label behind this new release, distributed by Believe.

Forniés holds a PhD in Chemistry, trained in classical piano for ten years at the Conservatori Professional de Música de Vila-seca, and has four master's degrees across marketing, communication, fine arts and music composition, including a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Sydney. Alongside his artistic career, he has developed an international professional background in science, strategy, technology and digital transformation, including senior leadership roles at Meta.

Forniés is a voting member of the Latin Recording Academy, a member of ARIA, and an associate member of the Academia de la Música de España, the Spanish Music Academy. Across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, he reaches more than 1.5 million followers.

With Raíz y Recuerdo (Roots and Memories), Jordi Forniés opens a new chapter, presenting a contemporary classical album that connects Spanish and Latin heritage with migration, memory and belonging, and reflects how different places, lives and identities can coexist within one person.

Raíz y Recuerdo (Roots and Memories) is available from Friday, May 22, 2026 on all major streaming platforms.

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EIN Presswire

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