NHAI Signs Mou With NGI To Boost Tunnel, Highway Safety Expertise

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) to strengthen technical expertise in tunnel engineering, slope stability analysis and highway safety for National Highway infrastructure projects in India.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the agreement, signed recently in Oslo, aims to bring advanced international expertise to support the planning, design, assessment and monitoring of critical highway infrastructure projects, particularly in geologically sensitive and challenging terrains.

According to the ministry, the collaboration reflects NHAI's commitment to developing and maintaining India's National Highways to global standards by leveraging NGI's expertise in geotechnical engineering and natural hazard mitigation. "The collaboration between NHAI and NGI will strengthen technical capabilities in the development of safe, sustainable and world-class National Highway infrastructure," the ministry said.

Key Areas of Collaboration

Under the MoU, NGI will provide consultancy services including site characterization for tunnel projects, preparation of feasibility studies and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), structural assessment and safety audits of operational tunnels, and advanced slope stability assessments.

The collaboration will also include analysis and interpretation of InSAR data for slopes and development of early warning systems aimed at improving infrastructure safety and reducing risks related to landslides and natural hazards. "The MoU aims to leverage advanced international expertise to support planning, design, assessment and monitoring of critical infrastructure projects in the areas of tunnel construction, slope stability analysis, monitoring of slopes as well as institutional capacity building," the ministry added.

MoU Terms and Future Initiatives

Apart from consultancy support, both organisations will collaborate on research and development initiatives related to reduction of natural hazards through joint workshops, seminars, technical training programmes and publication of specialised technical literature.

The arrangement will remain non-exclusive and operate on a project-to-project basis, allowing both organisations the flexibility to independently collaborate with other entities where required. The MoU will remain valid for five years.

A Boost to India-Norway Cooperation

The ministry further said the partnership reflects growing cooperation between India and Norway in infrastructure development, sustainable engineering practices and technology exchange, while promoting long-term institutional collaboration between the two countries. (ANI)

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