Process And Success Mantra Are The Same We Keep Working Hard Every Day, Says Muzumdar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) India women's head coach Amol Muzumdar said the team's approach ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup remains unchanged, adding that the process and success mantra is the same and that players and support staff continue to work hard every day with honesty and 'genuineness.'

India go into the competition, to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England, on the back of winning the Women's ODI World Cup on home soil last year.“As soon as the euphoria of the World Cup 2025, the ODI World Cup I'm talking about, just mellowed down a little bit, and we went into the first series after that World Cup against Sri Lanka, the five T20I series which happened here in India, I think we all started preparing ourselves towards that goal which is ahead of us now, the T20 World Cup.

“So I guess the preparation has already started, and as I said, you know, there's a lot of responsibility within this group. Look, as I said, the process remains the same. The success mantra remains the same. We keep working hard every day. Every day we put in the hard yards as honestly as we can as a support staff and as players.

“The message is very clear to them that we come with a lot of genuineness. The results will follow. We are not too worried about it. But all I'm worried about is not worried, but all I care about is the effort that has been put in every single day, every step on the ground. If that happens, I'm a happy man,” said Muzumdar in a video posted on bcci. on Friday.

He pointed to the side's previous success in England as proof of the team's growing confidence, though it's also offset by India's humbling in the multi-format series in Australia and losing T20Is in South Africa 4-1.“The more we play against better opposition, it's always better it is. It's always a good competition, and the results also matter. I would give an example of the ODI series in England last year.

“We won against England in England. We won the T20 series in England, and we won the ODI series in England. That gave us a lot of confidence that if we can beat England in England, then with this squad and group, the sky's the limit. I think it carried us really well in the World Cup as well. So every series is important.”

Muzumdar further said that cultivating winning habits was crucial.“For me, I keep saying that you cannot take any series lightly, because as they say, winning is a habit. If you cultivate good habits, I mean, you're on the right track. It was just the genuineness of everyone in the squad, and I'm talking about not just the players, but all the support staff as well.

“Just the genuineness with which we operated, I think, in the last three years. I mean, I cannot talk about what has happened before. I can only talk about what has transpired in the last three years, ever since I took over. So I think we all worked with a lot of passion, a lot of hard work has been put in, and just the genuineness of the efforts has been phenomenal.

“So I guess everyone reflects on that. I think you won't be able to hide the genuine feelings. If a team member is genuinely happy for you, you can see it on their face. So I guess that's been the hallmark of this squad,” he concluded.