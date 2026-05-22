MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quantum Secure Encryption Highlights Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Urgency Following U.S. Quantum Computing Investment

May 22, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company") , a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, today commented on recent media reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce has entered into 9 letters of intent to provide approximately US$2 billion to support the U.S. quantum computing sector.1

The reported investment underscores the growing strategic importance of quantum computing to national security, technological leadership and critical infrastructure. For QSE, it also reinforces the urgency for governments, enterprises and regulated industries to begin preparing for the cybersecurity implications of a post-quantum environment.

"Government investment at this scale sends a clear message: quantum computing is moving from research into national technology strategy," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "That progress is exciting, but it also accelerates the need for organizations to understand and address their post-quantum cybersecurity exposure. Sensitive data encrypted today may need to remain confidential for years or decades, which is why preparation cannot wait."

QSE's platform is designed to help organizations assess, protect and manage sensitive data in a post-quantum environment. The Company's solutions include quantum-secure entropy, encrypted storage, secure data-in-transit capabilities and quantum-resilience services designed to strengthen existing security infrastructure without requiring a disruptive rip-and-replace process.

QSE has moved beyond product development and is now commercially deploying its post-quantum cybersecurity platform. The Company's solutions are designed to help organizations assess risk, strengthen data protection and prepare for quantum-related cybersecurity threats through practical, scalable tools that can be integrated into existing enterprise, government and regulated-industry environments. QSE has also continued to strengthen its certification, compliance and partner ecosystem, supporting its ability to pursue enterprise, public-sector and regulated-industry opportunities across North America and international markets.

"Quantum computing investment and post-quantum cybersecurity readiness are two sides of the same transformation," added Mr. Carefoot. "As governments accelerate investment in quantum capability, organizations must also accelerate planning for quantum-resilient security. QSE was built to support that transition with practical, deployable solutions that can be integrated into existing environments."

QSE believes the reported U.S. investment further validates the growing importance of quantum technologies and the need for organizations to evaluate their readiness for a post-quantum security environment.

References:

Department of Commerce Announces Letters of Intent With 9 Companies for $2 Billion to Accelerate U.S. Leadership in Quantum Computing | NIST ( ).

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.