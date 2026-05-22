Azerbaijan Participates In Int'l Forum On Music Education In Tashkent

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tashkent has brought together leading scholars, musicians, educators, and cultural experts from around the world for the first international forum titled "Music Education: Towards a Unified Global Space," AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

The large-scale event served as a platform for discussing the future of music education, digital innovation, and international cultural cooperation. The forum also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in preserving cultural heritage and advancing creative industries.

Nearly 200 participants attended the event, including scientists, university leaders, ethnomusicologists, teachers, and students from Azerbaijan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, Canada, South Korea, France, Italy, Hungary, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, China, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The first day of the forum featured a conference on "The Importance of Artificial Intelligence in Cultural Education."

Speakers discussed the application of AI technologies in music, visual design, and media arts, as well as the role of digital transformation and innovative platforms in modern cultural education.

Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Culture Avazbek Tojikhonov, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Director of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku Abdulhakim Al-Senan, and other participants emphasized the importance of music in strengthening friendship and cultural ties among nations.

In his address, Akif Marifli, head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in preserving cultural heritage.

He noted that technologies such as 3D scanning, digital archiving, automated translation, and virtual museum platforms are creating new opportunities for safeguarding historical monuments, artifacts, and manuscripts.

Akif Marifli also stressed that within the framework of the "smart city" concept, artificial intelligence serves as a strategic tool for monitoring and digitally protecting historical monuments. According to him, this approach aligns closely with the agenda of WUF13, held in Baku, which focuses on sustainable urban development rooted in cultural identity.

He further emphasized that artificial intelligence should not replace the human factor, but rather function as a supportive technology that enhances the knowledge and expertise of professionals.

As part of the forum, more than 80 scientific papers and innovative projects were presented, nearly 20 cooperation memorandums were signed, and a 10-point resolution was adopted.

Participants also attended an open-air gala concert held at Tashkent City Park.

The concert featured performances by the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra, as well as renowned artists including People's Artists Gulyanag Mammadova, Nasiba Abdullayeva, Farrukh Zakirov, and other prominent performers.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent is an institution that operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The center strengthens cultural, educational, scientific, and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It hosts museums that highlight the history of Azerbaijan, the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The center facilities also support cultural and educational activities, including music, dance, and folklore ensembles, and provide space for events that promote Azerbaijani traditions.

Over the years, the Cultural Center has played a significant role in advancing bilateral cooperation through diverse programs and initiatives. It has been recognized as one of the most active foreign cultural centers in Uzbekistan, engaging media, public figures, and civil society in cultural dialogue.

Through exhibitions, presentations, and collaborations with local institutions, the center fosters greater understanding of Azerbaijan's culture, history, and language.

In addition to its own events, the center contributes to broader educational and cultural cooperation by supporting initiatives such as establishing Azerbaijani cultural corners in libraries and facilitating academic exchange programs, further reinforcing the cultural bridge between the two nations.