Baku Hosts Closing Ceremony Of WUF13 (LIVE/PHOTO)
The ceremony is attended by Azerbaijani government officials, UN representatives, representatives of international organizations, delegations from foreign countries, and experts in the field of urban planning and urbanism.
Hundreds of sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, and side events have been organized within the framework of WUF13, held in Baku since May 17. The forum is considered one of the world's most influential international platforms in the field of urban planning, sustainable development, and urbanization.--
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