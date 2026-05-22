Kyrgyz National Investment Agency Inks Deal For $5 Million Hotel Project And Crisis Center

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's National Investment Agency has inked a trilateral public-private partnership (PPP) agreement to construct a new $5 million international-standard hotel complex, "Relax-Inn," alongside a state-of-the-art social crisis center in the city of Karakol, Trend reports via the agency.

The contract, signed on May 22, brings together the National Investment Agency, the State Enterprise "Unified Management Company 'Issyk-Kul', and the private development firm "Kedra".

Under the terms of the agreement, the private partner will entirely finance the construction. The upcoming hotel infrastructure, designed for a capacity of 100 to 200 beds, will integrate advanced digital frameworks and energy-saving technologies. The complex is set to feature high-tech wellness facilities, corporate business centers, and modern public areas.

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