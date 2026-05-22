Kyrgyz National Investment Agency Inks Deal For $5 Million Hotel Project And Crisis Center
The contract, signed on May 22, brings together the National Investment Agency, the State Enterprise "Unified Management Company 'Issyk-Kul', and the private development firm "Kedra".
Under the terms of the agreement, the private partner will entirely finance the construction. The upcoming hotel infrastructure, designed for a capacity of 100 to 200 beds, will integrate advanced digital frameworks and energy-saving technologies. The complex is set to feature high-tech wellness facilities, corporate business centers, and modern public areas.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment