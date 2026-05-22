Azerbaijan Brings Urbanism To Global Agenda Forefront - UN Deputy Secretary-General

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has brought urbanism to the forefront of the global agenda, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said at the official closing ceremony of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the unparalleled hospitality and leadership they demonstrated in hosting the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku," she noted.

According to her, the country has brought urbanism to the forefront of the global agenda with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.

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