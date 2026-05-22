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Maxvolt Reearth Energy Industries Ltd. Research Paper On Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Published In International Journal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MaxVolt ReEarth Energy Industries Ltd. proudly announces that its research paper titled“A Comparative Evaluation of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Technologies: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, and Direct Recycling Approaches” has been officially published in the International Journal of Novel Research and Development. The research has been authored by Vishal Gupta, Payal Jain, and Nitesh Singh from Maxvolt ReEarth Industries Limited.
This study addresses one of the major challenges related to sustainability, the responsible recycling and management of spent lithium-ion batteries, due to the rapid growth of EVS, renewable energy storage systems and electronic devices. The ecosystem needs efficient and environmentally responsible recycling methods, especially due to the rising demand for LIBs. It is becoming increasingly important to save valuable resources such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, which also reduces environmental impact and supports circular economy practices.
The authors presented a detailed comparative analysis of three major lithium-ion battery recycling technologies in this research paper, featuring pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and direct recycling approaches. It evaluates every method using measures like technical efficiency, metal recovery rates, environmental impact, and economic feasibility.
Some of the significant highlights of this paper are the focus on sustainable recycling technologies, which help in reducing battery wastage. They can also help in recovering materials of high value for reuse in future battery production. The research also explores the future outlook for improving recycling efficiency and advancing sustainable battery waste management systems globally.
Commenting on this milestone, one of the authors, Mr. Vishal Gupta said,“The role of sustainable recycling solutions will play a major part within the battery ecosystem. This research paper is a step towards the transition to a cleaner future where we preserve the resources wisely.”
Co-author Mr. Nitesh Singh further shared,“The advanced technologies have the potential to enable the recovery of valuable materials for reuse. So, we hope this study encourages further advancements in sustainable practices.” Ms. Payal Jain, the co-author, added,“We are proud to contribute to the growing conversation surrounding responsible battery recycling through our research paper.”
As the EV and energy storage sectors continue to expand worldwide, the research paper by MaxVolt ReEarth Energy Industries Ltd. points out the importance of developing a scalable recycling infrastructure. It has significantly added to the ongoing industry discussions related to sustainable energy ecosystems and circular economy development. It focuses on efficient resource recovery and promoting environmentally friendly practices.
This study addresses one of the major challenges related to sustainability, the responsible recycling and management of spent lithium-ion batteries, due to the rapid growth of EVS, renewable energy storage systems and electronic devices. The ecosystem needs efficient and environmentally responsible recycling methods, especially due to the rising demand for LIBs. It is becoming increasingly important to save valuable resources such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, which also reduces environmental impact and supports circular economy practices.
The authors presented a detailed comparative analysis of three major lithium-ion battery recycling technologies in this research paper, featuring pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and direct recycling approaches. It evaluates every method using measures like technical efficiency, metal recovery rates, environmental impact, and economic feasibility.
Some of the significant highlights of this paper are the focus on sustainable recycling technologies, which help in reducing battery wastage. They can also help in recovering materials of high value for reuse in future battery production. The research also explores the future outlook for improving recycling efficiency and advancing sustainable battery waste management systems globally.
Commenting on this milestone, one of the authors, Mr. Vishal Gupta said,“The role of sustainable recycling solutions will play a major part within the battery ecosystem. This research paper is a step towards the transition to a cleaner future where we preserve the resources wisely.”
Co-author Mr. Nitesh Singh further shared,“The advanced technologies have the potential to enable the recovery of valuable materials for reuse. So, we hope this study encourages further advancements in sustainable practices.” Ms. Payal Jain, the co-author, added,“We are proud to contribute to the growing conversation surrounding responsible battery recycling through our research paper.”
As the EV and energy storage sectors continue to expand worldwide, the research paper by MaxVolt ReEarth Energy Industries Ltd. points out the importance of developing a scalable recycling infrastructure. It has significantly added to the ongoing industry discussions related to sustainable energy ecosystems and circular economy development. It focuses on efficient resource recovery and promoting environmentally friendly practices.
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