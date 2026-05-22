Bank Account Switching Analytics Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $3.84 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bank Account Switching Analytics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The bank account switching analytics market is experiencing significant growth, evolving from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $1.96 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 18.6%. This transformation is driven by a concentrated effort to curb customer churn, heightened adoption of digital banking, and an increasing reliance on customer behavior analytics. Furthermore, regulatory emphasis on transparency and the need for competitive differentiation play vital roles in this market growth.

Projections indicate continued expansion, forecasting a rise to $3.84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.4%. Factors driving this include a surge in demand for hyper-personalized services, an imperative for swift account switching, and growing implementations of cloud-based analytics. Key trends include advancements in predictive analytics, automated customer journey innovations, integrated data ecosystems, and AI-enhanced switching tools.

The expanding realm of big data analytics is a pivotal force, empowering bank account switching analytics by transforming extensive customer data into actionable insights. This facilitates better retention strategies and optimized decision-making. For instance, Retail Banker International highlighted a remarkable increase in digital engagements by Bank of America clients in 2023, exemplifying the mounting importance of analytics in banking.

Leading companies such as Accenture, IBM, FiServ, and Infosys are at the forefront, focusing on AI-driven churn and switching analytics platforms for competitive leverage. Notable developments include MX Technologies' launch of Customer Analytics and Fabrick S.p.A.'s acquisition of a 75% stake in finAPI GmbH, underscoring strategic expansions and technological advancements in this space.

Geographical analysis reveals North America as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses processing services, predictive analytics, customer insight generation, and AI-driven models aimed at enhancing customer retention and personalization.

The dynamics of the bank account switching analytics market are dictated by the rising need for digital transformation, regulatory changes, and evolving customer preferences. As this sector continues to evolve, financial institutions worldwide are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on analytics-driven insights, thereby enhancing customer experience and operational efficiencies.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Components: Software; Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises; Cloud

Applications: Customer Retention; Customer Acquisition; Fraud Detection; Compliance Management

End-Users: Banks; Credit Unions; Fintech Companies

Subsegments: Various analytics tools and services aimed at optimizing customer retention, monitoring fraud, and enhancing compliance management are covered. Key Companies Mentioned : Accenture, IBM, FiServ, Infosys, among others.

Key Attributes:

