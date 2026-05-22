Optical Fiber In-Vehicle Network Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $5.2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The optical fiber in-vehicle network market is experiencing rapid expansion, with growth from $2.75 billion in 2025 projected to reach $3.13 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 13.8%. Key factors driving this growth include the surging demand for high-speed data transmission, broader adoption of electric vehicles, the integration of advanced safety systems, and the expansion of infotainment features and complex vehicle electronics.

Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to hit $5.2 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 13.6%. The anticipated demand is underpinned by increased adoption of autonomous vehicles, the incorporation of Ethernet networks, and significant investments in smart transportation systems. Innovations in high-speed communication protocols and advancements in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology are shaping market dynamics.

High-speed in-vehicle data transmission is critical for modern automotive architectures, enabling rapid exchange among sensors, control units, and connected technologies. This demand is propelling the development of optical fiber networks that offer high bandwidth and low-latency communication, critical for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and connected vehicle technologies.

The rise in electric and autonomous vehicles further accelerates market growth. These vehicles depend on complex electronic architecture and real-time data processing, supported by optical fiber networks delivering interference-free communication essential for operational safety. The expansion of electric vehicle sales, projected to surpass 20 million units in 2025, further validates this trend.

Leading market players are focusing on innovations such as multi-gigabit optical automotive Ethernet solutions, which provide high-bandwidth, low-latency communication immune to electromagnetic interference. Keysight Technologies' launch of the AE6980T nGBASE-AU solution in 2025 is a prime example, offering multi-gigabit speeds up to 50G for seamless, EMI-resistant connectivity in compliance with IEEE standards.

North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth. The market spans regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and emerging economies, driven by growing regional automotive industries and increasing technological adoption.

Major players such as Sumitomo Electric Industries, TE Connectivity, Corning Incorporated, and others continue to push the boundaries, ensuring that the optical fiber in-vehicle network market remains a critical component of modern automotive innovation.

Scope:



Products: Optical Fiber Cables, Optical Transceivers, Fiber Connectors, Network Control Modules, Optical Signal Amplifiers

Materials: Plastic Optical Fiber (POF), Glass Optical Fiber (GOF)

Vehicles: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles

Mode: Multi-Mode Fiber (MMF), Single-Mode Fiber (SMF)

Applications: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Data Transmission, Infotainment, Video/Audio Streaming, Safety Systems

Subsegments: Detailing types of Optical Fiber Cables, Transceivers, Connectors, Control Modules, and Signal Amplifiers

Key Companies Mentioned: Sumitomo Electric, Prysmian, TE Connectivity, Yazaki, Corning, Amphenol, Nexans, Hengtong, Leoni, Fujikura Geographic Coverage: Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, USA, and more. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, etc.

Key Attributes:

