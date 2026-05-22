Nepal Parliament Erupts Over PM Balendra Shah's Absence Opposition Protests

Political tensions intensified in Nepal's Parliament after opposition MPs protested against Prime Minister Balendra Shah's repeated absence from House proceedings. Lawmakers led by Harka Raj Rai staged a placard protest, accusing the government of avoiding accountability on key public issues like inflation, border tensions, and cooperative scam victims. Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal warned MPs over parliamentary decorum during the heated clash.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.