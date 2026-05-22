Earning ₹30,000 A Month? These Maruti Suzuki Cars Offer Low EMI, High Mileage, And Great Value

Maruti offers budget-friendly cars like the S-Presso, Alto K10, Celerio and Wagon R for buyers earning ₹30,000 a month, with low EMIs, good mileage and affordable maintenance.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: The feel of an SUV on a small budget

If you want a car that looks tough and sits high without spending too much, the S-Presso is a great choice. Its good ground clearance helps it handle bad roads and potholes easily. The car's ex-showroom price is between ₹3.50 lakh and ₹5.25 lakh. It gives a mileage of 21.4 km per litre on petrol and 32.7 km per kg on CNG. If you make a down payment of around ₹1 lakh, your monthly EMI will be about ₹5,500 to ₹6,500. This is very manageable on a ₹30,000 salary.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: A name you can trust

The Alto has always been the Indian middle class's favourite car. The new K10 model gives you more space, a better look, and a powerful engine. It is perfect for city traffic and narrow lanes. Its ex-showroom price starts from ₹3.70 lakh and goes up to ₹5.45 lakh. The car delivers a mileage of 24.4 km per litre on petrol and 33.9 km per kg on CNG. For the base model, you might only have to pay an EMI of around ₹6,000 per month. Plus, its maintenance is super cheap, so it won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The mileage queen

If you drive a lot every day and want a car that gives you full value for every drop of petrol, the Celerio is for you. It has a modern cabin and looks quite stylish too. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹4.70 lakh to ₹6.73 lakh. The car runs 25.0 km per litre on petrol and 34.4 km per kg on CNG. For its starting variants, your monthly EMI could be around ₹7,500. If you can manage your expenses a bit on a ₹30,000 salary, this is a solid deal.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: The family's all-rounder car

People call the Wagon R India's 'tall-boy' car for a reason. It offers so much headroom and legroom that a family of five can travel very comfortably. The car's ex-showroom price is between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹6.84 lakh. It gives a mileage of 20.5 km per litre on petrol and 33.5 km per kg on CNG. If you buy the base variant, your monthly EMI could be around ₹7,800 to ₹8,200. If you have a second source of income at home, you can choose this car without a second thought.

What should you do to buy a car on a ₹30,000 salary?

Finance experts believe that a car's on-road price should not be more than half of your monthly salary. However, if you take a loan for 5 or 7 years, your monthly EMI should be between ₹6,000 and ₹7,500. This leaves you with ₹22,000-₹23,000 for household expenses and savings. Try to keep your EMI under 15-20% of your salary.

Disclaimer: The ex-showroom prices and mileage figures for Maruti Suzuki cars in this article are based on official company data. On-road prices can change depending on your city, state, RTO registration, and insurance rules. The monthly loan EMI depends on your down payment, the bank's interest rates, and the loan tenure. Please confirm the latest prices and offers with your nearest authorised dealer before making a final decision.