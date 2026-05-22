WATCH: Bihar Man Caught Licking Women's Posters On Truck, Viral Video Sparks Massive Outrage

A man was seen licking posters of women on the back of a truck in a distressing video purportedly taken in Bihar, which has caused uproar online. Jaswinder Kaur (@TheReal_Jass), an X user, posted the video, which immediately went viral and sparked strong responses on social media. The man is allegedly seen continuously licking images of Indian ladies that were either painted or adhered to the car in the now extensively shared video. Online condemnation was heightened by the fact that a number of minors, including young boys and girls, were seen close by during the occurrence.

Watch Viral Video

Sharing the clip on X, Jaswinder Kaur captioned the post,“Women are not safe even on the posters in India (Bihar here). He is licking posters of those girls and you can see little girls there. These are potential rapists who r*pe little girls first chance they get."

Women are not safe even on the posters in India (Bihar here). He is licking posters of those girls and you can see little girls there. These are potential rapists who r*pe little girls first chance they get. twitter/7xmf8FB8uv

- Jaswinder kaur (@TheReal_Jassi) May 21, 2026

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly gained traction on social media and reportedly crossed over 262,000 views. The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with users expressing concern over the behaviour shown in the video.

One user said, "I think these people are possessed by evil spirits because clear-minded people don't do this, especially not in public." Another wrote,“This is disgusting and should not be normalized. Strict action should be taken against such behavior."

"They get a 5 kilogram ration from the government, watch porn all day using cheap internet, and then go around and rape anything they come across like dog, lizard, and now in this case, a poster of a woman," stated a third user.

“I always wonder what goes on in the mind of these people! What kind of atrocious behaviour they portray in public and don't get embarrassed by it. Guess they have nothing to lose or no one to judge," another user remarked.

Several other users also reacted strongly to the clip.“Even animals dont behave like this," one person wrote.