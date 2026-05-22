Apollo Group`S Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For The Q4 And 12 Months Of 2025/2026 (Unaudited)
|(in thousands of euros)
|30.04.2026
|30.04.2025
|1
|Equity
|21 312
|27 880
|2
|Shareholder`s loan and accrued interests
|40 403
|58 196
|3
|Loans and borrowings + lease liabilities
|191 177
|162 982
|4
|Total liabilities
|239 932
|212 704
|5
|IFRS 16 lease liabilities
|100 127
|102 044
|6
|pre - IFRS 16 EBITDA (12 months trailing)
|21 929
|23 894
|7
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18 500
|3 205
|8
|Net interest expenses (12 months trailing)
|691
|2 430
|9
|Net debt (3-2-5-7)
|32,147
|-463
|10
|Adjusted equity ratio ((1+2)/(1+4-5)
|38%
|62%
|11
|Interest coverage ratio (6/8)
|31.7
|9.8
|12
|Leverage ratio (9/6)
|1.5
|0.0
Targeted levels of all financial ratios are met for all reporting periods presented in current financial report. The Group is in compliance with financial covenants and there are no continuing events of default as defined in Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|(in thousands of euros)
|Q4 2025/2026
|Q4 2024/2025
|2025/2026
|2024/2025
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|60 760
|53 890
|257 218
|227 361
|Other operating income
|393
|916
|3 961
|6 040
|Capitalised development costs
|243
|161
|1 182
|585
|Goods, materials and services
|-22 866
|-19 971
|-96 248
|-85 166
|Operating expenses
|-11 168
|-10 191
|-45 773
|-41 285
|Employee benefits expense
|-19 912
|-16 862
|-80 439
|-67 597
|Depreciation and amortisation expense
|-7 716
|-6 318
|-28 653
|-24 980
|Profit/(-loss) from sale of subsidiary
|-50
|0
|-4 618
|-613
|Operating profit
|-315
|1 625
|6 629
|14 345
|Finance costs
|-2 863
|-2 261
|-9 750
|-10 120
|Finance income
|10
|0
|10
|9
|Profit/(-loss) before tax
|-3 168
|-636
|-3 111
|4 234
|Income tax expense
|-58
|13
|-503
|-433
|Profit/(-loss) for the year
|-3 226
|-623
|-3 614
|3 801
|attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|-3 258
|-587
|-3 844
|2 072
|attributable to non-controlling interest
|32
|-37
|230
|1 729
|Other comprehensive income
|Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|-3 226
|-623
|-3 614
|3 801
|attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|-3 258
|-587
|-3 844
|2 072
|attributable to non-controlling interest
|32
|-37
|230
|1 729
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|(in thousands of euros)
|30.04.2026
|30.04.2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|18 500
|3 205
|Trade and other receivables
|3 340
|4 936
|Prepayments
|1 579
|1 552
|Inventories
|6 190
|6 106
|Total current assets
|29 608
|15 799
|Non-current assets
|Financial assets carried at amortised cost
|1 552
|1 271
|Financial investments at fair value
|0
|9 000
|Property, plant and equipment
|154 970
|152 695
|Intangible assets
|75 114
|61 820
|Total non-current assets
|231 635
|224 786
|TOTAL ASSETS
|261 244
|240 585
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|397
|9 325
|Lease liabilities
|13 427
|12 457
|Trade and other payables
|47 857
|49 161
|Total current liabilities
|61 680
|70 942
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|89 007
|49 639
|Lease liabilities
|88 346
|91 561
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|417
|562
|Deferred tax liabilities
|482
|0
|Total non-current liabilities
|178 252
|141 762
|Total liabilities
|239 932
|212 704
|Equity
|Issued capital
|3
|3
|Other reserves
|86 414
|86 414
|Accumulated losses
|-65 104
|-58 215
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|21 312
|28 201
|Non-controlling interests
|0
|-321
|Total equity
|21 312
|27 880
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|261 245
|240 585
Toomas Tiivel
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 550 5285
...
Attachment
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APG Q4 2025 2026 interim report ENG signed
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