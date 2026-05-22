Skills Edge Program Builds Second Careers For New Brunswick's Military Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helmets to Hardhats Canada, backed by provincial government funding, offers Skills Edge program to open doors to unionized construction careers for those who have served

Fredericton, NB, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Veterans, Reservists, Cadets and military family members in New Brunswick, the transition out of uniform can be one of the most challenging moments of their lives. Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) Canada is here to support that transition, and thanks to new funding from the Government of New Brunswick, it will be able to reach more of them than ever before.

H2H's Skills Edge program provides employment-readiness support, outreach, and direct pathways to apprenticeships and certifications in the unionized construction sector. With this new funding, H2H will be able to reach more transitioning service members, Veterans, and military families in New Brunswick. It recognizes the discipline, work ethic and adaptability that the military community already brings and connects those skills with meaningful, long-term careers.

New Brunswick is home to the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown and several reserve units, making it a province with a large and deeply rooted military community. With the skilled trades sector facing growing labour shortages and an aging workforce, this partnership creates a promising path forward for the individuals served, the unionized construction sector, and the province's economy.

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"Helmets to Hardhats is proud to partner with the Government of New Brunswick through the Skills Edge program. This investment reflects a shared commitment to recognizing the skills and discipline that Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, and military family members bring to the workforce. By supporting clear pathways into unionized construction careers, we are opening doors to meaningful, long-term employment for those who have served our country. New Brunswick is demonstrating that investing in our military community is key to building the workforce Canada needs."

James Hogarth, Executive Director, Helmets to Hardhats Canada

“We are going to need thousands of new employees in the skilled trades industry in the coming years. Helping former soldiers, reservists and their families launch a second career in a critical industry is an exciting opportunity. Programs such as this help drive the province's economic development strategy. A skilled and adaptable workforce is vital to New Brunswick's economic growth.”

Jean-Claude D'Amours, Post-Secondary Education and Training Minister

“We're always looking for job-ready people, and Skills Edge helps deliver that. Participants understand job site expectations, take safety seriously and are committed to staying in the industry.”

Rick Smith, Chair of the Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification Board

About Helmets to Hardhats Canada

Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Canadian Armed Forces members including Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, and their families transition to rewarding careers in the unionized construction industry. H2H works with union partners, employers, and government to create pathways from military service to apprenticeship and skilled trades employment across Canada.

For more information about Helmets to Hardhats Canada and the Skills Edge program, please visit

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New Brunswick Government Provides Funding for Helmets to Hardhats Skills Edge Program

CONTACT: Sable Frey Helmets to Hardhats Canada (289) 683-0773...