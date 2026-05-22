(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 22. May 2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street address Venloer Strasse 151-153 Postal code 50672 City Cologne LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of instruments Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

Name Location Country The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Los Angeles US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name EUPAC Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.05.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.88% 0.27% 5.15% 1,202,082,895 Previous notification 5.17% 0.00% 5.17% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 0 58,654,957 0% 4.88% Total 58,654,957 4.88%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock Physical settlement 3,200,000 0.27% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 3,200,000 0.27%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Capital Research and Management Company 4.70% - The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Capital Research and Management Company 4.70% Capital Group International, Inc. Capital International, Inc. -

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

21.05.2026

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