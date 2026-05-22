Kopparberg Launches Bring Me Sunshine Campaign As New Research Reveals Brits Are Making More Of Summer Closer To Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- With overseas travel plans feeling less certain this summer, new research from Kopparberg reveals Brits are ready to make their own sunshine closer to home.

The study, commissioned to mark the launch of Kopparberg's new Bring Me Sunshine campaign, found that 70% of UK adults believe summer is something they can create wherever they are, while 68% say their best summer memories have either happened in the UK or are split equally between the UK and abroad.

The findings suggest the summer feeling is not just about chasing perfect weather or getting on a plane. For millions of Brits, it is being shaped by the plans they make, the people they are with and the moments they choose to make more of.

When asked what makes the UK feel most summery, days out and trips topped the list at 60%, followed by BBQs at 58%, parks and outdoor spaces at 48%, evening drinks with friends at 46%, and pub gardens at 45%.

Brits are also planning to lean into more local summer moments this year, with 63% likely to spend more time outdoors locally, 57% planning to explore local areas more, and 56% expecting to socialise more at home through BBQs, gardens and get-togethers.

The research comes as Kopparberg launches Bring Me Sunshine, a new summer campaign celebrating the people who bring colour, energy and confidence to the moments around them.

Rather than focusing on picture-perfect beaches or polished summer clichés, the campaign is built around a more real, more human version of sunshine: the feeling that comes from making your own choices, bringing your own energy and turning everyday moments into something brighter.

Launching from 22 May, Bring Me Sunshine will run throughout the summer across TV, social, streaming channels and out-of-home, supported by activation across grocery stores, convenience retailers, bars and pubs.

Kopparberg is also introducing new sunshine-inspired glassware across the bars and pubs this summer, alongside a refreshed packaging look and feel rolling out from June.

Rob Salvesen, Head of Marketing at Kopparberg, said:

“Summer has often been sold as something that happens somewhere else - on a perfect beach, under a perfect blue sky, in a perfect moment. But that is not how people really experience it.

“The moments that make summer feel like summer are often much closer to home. A BBQ with friends. A pub garden after work. A day out. A festival. A spontaneous plan that turns into a great memory.

“Bring Me Sunshine is about celebrating the energy people bring to summer, not just the forecast or the destination. Kopparberg has always stood for colour, flavour, refreshment and easy-going confidence, and this campaign brings that feeling to life in a bigger way.”

Bring Me Sunshine launches nationwide from 22nd May 2026 and will run throughout the summer.

ENDS

Research findings:

Research commissioned by Kopparberg among 1,000 nationally representative UK adults, May 2026.

.70% believe summer is something they can create wherever they are

.68% say their best summer memories have happened in the UK or are split equally between the UK and abroad

.60% say days out and trips make the UK feel summery

.58% say BBQs make the UK feel summery

.48% say parks and outdoor spaces make the UK feel summery

.46% say evening drinks with friends make the UK feel summery

.45% say pub gardens make the UK feel summery

.63% are likely to spend more time outdoors locally this summer

.57% are likely to explore local areas more this summer

.56% are likely to socialise more at home through BBQs, gardens and get-togethers

Notes to editors:

Kopparberg's Bring Me Sunshine campaign launches on 22 May 2026 across TV, social, streaming channels and out-of-home.

The campaign will be supported across grocery, convenience, pubs and bars throughout the summer.

New Kopparberg glassware will roll out across the bars and pubs, with refreshed packaging launching from June.