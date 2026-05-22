Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Reviews Preparedness For Amarnath Yatra 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Friday reviewed preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora, Commissioner SMC, besides Heads of Departments from Rural Sanitation, ULB, Health, FCS&CA, BEACON, KPDCL, PHE, R&B, Animal Husbandry and Labour Departments.

Representatives from telecom service providers including BSNL, Jio, Airtel and G-Max were also present.

Reviewing the registration process of service providers, the Divisional Commissioner stressed on expediting registrations to meet the target of 28,000 service providers besides ponies.

He directed authorities concerned to ensure timely generation of RFID cards for all registered service providers by May 30.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the development of pony stands and was informed that essential infrastructure work, including fencing and development of sheds, has already been completed.

He further instructed officials to conduct health check-ups of ponies and ensure adequate availability of fodder along the yatra routes.

Taking stock of telecom connectivity and bandwidth availability at base camps and along the yatra route up to the Holy Cave, the Divisional Commissioner directed telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted and efficient network services during the pilgrimage period.

Chief Engineer KPDCL was asked to provide uninterrupted power supply to telecom installations. The meeting also reviewed snow clearance operations, construction of gabion and breast walls, and ongoing repair works along the yatra tracks.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to personally inspect the repair and maintenance works being undertaken along the route. To facilitate smooth movement and convenience of pilgrims, the Divisional Commissioner called for augmentation of staff at yatri registration counters.

He also instructed rationalisation of registration counters across the three districts in view of the direct railway connectivity to Srinagar. Regarding the installation of tents at base camps, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the allotment process and directed committees concerned to conduct mandatory fire safety audits.

Besides, he reviewed the progress of developmental works being executed by the PHE, KPDCL, R&B, I&FC, SDA, PDA, Tourism Department, ULB and other allied agencies. Preparations related to SDRF, Information Department, Health Services, Transport Department, FCS&CA, sanitation and other essential services were also comprehensively reviewed during the meeting.

The 57-day-long Amarnath Yatra starts on July 3 and will end on August 28. The cave shrine situated in Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 8,882 metres houses an ice stalagmite structure believed to symbolise mythical powers of Lord Shiva.