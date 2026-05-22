Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2026: 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2022-2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poland's social commerce market is expanding rapidly with key growth segments in domestic and cross-border sales, various social platforms, diverse payment methods, and mobile-centric shopping. Opportunities exist in targeting consumer preferences by age, income, and gender, alongside leveraging innovations by market leaders.

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The social commerce market in Poland is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 13.5% annual growth rate, reaching US$47.09 billion by 2026. The market demonstrated robust development between 2022 and 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.3%. This positive trend is expected to persist, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is anticipated to expand from a 2025 value of USD 41.50 billion to approximately USD 80.77 billion.

Our report offers an intricate, data-driven analysis of Poland's social commerce sector, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators at a country level, it delivers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, and future forecasts.

Market opportunities within the social commerce sector are dissected by domestic versus cross-border transactions, social platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and urbanization levels. Detailed insights into consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics are provided, enhancing the understanding of end-market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy



Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Discover future industry directions through strategies adopted by key players.

Understand Market Dynamics: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, key drivers, and trends with over 50 KPIs.

Accurate Market Understanding: Leverage value and volume KPIs for precise market insights.

Access a detailed report with 44 tables and 57 charts, offering country-level analysis for strategic decisions.

Competitor Snapshot: Analyze competitive landscape and form strategies to enhance market share.

Targeting Strategy Development: Identify growth categories to develop targeted strategies within the value chain. Consumer Behaviour Insights: Improve ROI with a deeper understanding of evolving consumer attitudes and spending dynamics.

Report Scope

Market Size and Future Growth (2022-2031) Key Retail Product Categories



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

End Use Consumer Segment



B2B

B2C C2C

End Use Device



Mobile Desktop

Location



Domestic Cross Border

Urbanization Levels



Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Payment Methods



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash

Platforms



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (2025)



By Age

By Income Level By Gender

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Attachment

Polish Social Commerce Market

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