Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2026: 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2022-2031
Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The social commerce market in Poland is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 13.5% annual growth rate, reaching US$47.09 billion by 2026. The market demonstrated robust development between 2022 and 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.3%. This positive trend is expected to persist, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is anticipated to expand from a 2025 value of USD 41.50 billion to approximately USD 80.77 billion.
Our report offers an intricate, data-driven analysis of Poland's social commerce sector, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators at a country level, it delivers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, and future forecasts.
Market opportunities within the social commerce sector are dissected by domestic versus cross-border transactions, social platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and urbanization levels. Detailed insights into consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics are provided, enhancing the understanding of end-market dynamics.
Reasons to Buy
- Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Discover future industry directions through strategies adopted by key players. Understand Market Dynamics: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, key drivers, and trends with over 50 KPIs. Accurate Market Understanding: Leverage value and volume KPIs for precise market insights. Access a detailed report with 44 tables and 57 charts, offering country-level analysis for strategic decisions. Competitor Snapshot: Analyze competitive landscape and form strategies to enhance market share. Targeting Strategy Development: Identify growth categories to develop targeted strategies within the value chain. Consumer Behaviour Insights: Improve ROI with a deeper understanding of evolving consumer attitudes and spending dynamics.
Report Scope
Market Size and Future Growth (2022-2031) Key Retail Product Categories
- Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel Hospitality
End Use Consumer Segment
- B2B B2C C2C
End Use Device
- Mobile Desktop
Location
- Domestic Cross Border
Urbanization Levels
- Tier-1 Cities Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities
Payment Methods
- Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash
Platforms
- Video Commerce Social Network-Led Commerce Social Reselling Group Buying Product Review Platforms
Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (2025)
- By Age By Income Level By Gender
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Polish Social Commerce Market
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